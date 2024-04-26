The 10 best Royal Caribbean ships, ranked

Undoubtedly, Royal Caribbean International is one of the most famous cruise lines in the world. Renowned for its fleets of luxurious cruise ships, and state-of-the-art amenities, the company continues to evolve with the times. Whether you’re traveling solo, with your family, as a couple, or with a group of friends, there’s a cruise ship for you! Due to the uniqueness of each ship, Royal Caribbean loyalists are rather uncertain as to which ship is the best to sail on. Nonetheless, the 10 best ships are standout options for just about any kind of traveler, and are sure to blow you away!

10. Radiance of the Seas (Radiance-class)

As the lead ship of the Radiance-class, which includes: Jewel of the Seas, Brilliance of the Seas, and Serenade of the Seas, Radiance of the Seas is the top pick in the line for entertainment enthusiasts. The ship boasts fun activities like rock climbing, Broadway-style shows, a gorgeous casino, and three large pools! Not to mention the bounty of bars and lounges at your disposal.

9. Odyssey of the Seas (Quantum Ultra-class 2021)

Odyssey of the Seas is the second Quantum Ultra-class cruise ship, and the last of the class operated by Royal Caribbean International. She is the third newest ship out of the Royal Caribbean fleet, and primarily operates in the Caribbean, out of Port Everglades. As one of the line’s largest cruise ships, you’re sure to enjoy a hoard of activities, including indoor and outdoor pools, a royal theater, and more dining options than you could ever need.

8. Mariner of the Seas (Voyager-class 2003)

This second-generation Voyager-class vessel can accommodate over 4,200 passengers! She was introduced in 2003 and overhauled in mid-2018. Over the years, passengers have raves about Izumi, the Japanese restaurant, as well as the ship’s ice rink, escape room, and surf simulator. Along with the the refurbishment, came 100 new staterooms teen lounges, and a variety of age-appropriate entertainment.

7. Oasis of the Seas (Oasis-class 2009)

Emerging as the first of her class, this cruise ship was once the largest passenger ship in the world, until it was surpassed by the Icon-class. Housing a whopping 6,771 passengers, this cruise ship is quite the sight! With a beautiful, green central park area, boasting gardens with beautiful flowers and trees, it’s easy to forget that you’re on the waters.

6. Independence of the Seas (Freedom-class 2008)

This Royal Caribbean ship debuted in September 2014, and is famous for hosting the annual 7000 Tons of Metal music festival. The Freedom-class, 15-deck cruise ship was built in the Aker Finnyards Turku Shipyard, Finland. Most passengers will tell you that the Sky Pad, a virtual reality bungee trampoline experience, is the ship’s most remarkable feature.

5. Allure of the Seas (Oasis-class 2010)

This 6,800 capacity Oasis-class ship was launched in 2009. Allure of the Seas came in second for the “Best Cruises Overall” award at the 2019 Cruise Critic Cruisers’ Choice Awards. One unique feature aboard the ship is a science lab, so curious travelers will definitely feel right at home. However, as the ship strives to consistently provide satisfaction to her commuters, some of the travelers recently reviewed that Allure of the Seas can get a bit too busy.

4. Wonder of the Seas (Oasis-class 2022)

Ranked as the best Oasis-class option to many, the relatively new Wonders of the Seas cruise ship accommodates over 5,700 passengers. Facilities include a water park, a children’s playground, an ice skating rink, a surf simulator, and even a large fitness center. Wonders of the Seas is one of Royal Caribbean’s five Oasis-class vessels, and features some truly awe-inspiring cabins!

3. Anthem of the Seas (Quantum-class 2015)

Looking for mind thrilling fun? Then you should try sailing with Royal Caribbean’s Quantum-class, Anthem of the Seas cruise ship. The ship offers some pretty mind blowing amenities, including p skydiving simulators, and a 360-degree observation pod. However, it’s important to note that this Royal Carribean cruise ship can get very busy, especially during peak season.

2. Symphony of the Seas (Oasis-class 2018)

Standing strong in our top two Royal Caribbean cruise ships is Symphony of the Seas, in the Oasis-class. She offers impeccable luxury, and an astounding cruise experience. This ship is largely loved by couples, and its Central Park-inspired neighborhood is a must-see. Complimentary dinner is provided nightly in the main dining room, while food and snacks are available at 20 quick-service and walk-in spots distributed within the ship.

1. Icon of the Seas (Icon-class 2024)

This 20 deck LNG (liquefied natural gas) powered water wonder is a sight for sore eyes! Emerging as the world’s biggest ship, and costing a whopping £1.6billion dollars, this magnificent-sized cruise ship doesn’t feel crowded because of its ample space. The all-new Icon of the Seas boasts more than 40 restaurants, 15 pools, and six waterslides, among other amenities.

