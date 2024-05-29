The ‘Home Alone’ renovated house just hit Zillow and the multi-million dollar price has us screaming

There are few things as iconic as a classic movie house. Whether it’s Walter White’s simple Albuquerque ranch style or The Shining’s hilltop mansion, a set is as much a part of the movie as the actors.

When a locale is as iconic as Home Alone‘s, even the best flip can come across as a bad facelift. Even the Wet Bandits could mess up a house this badly.

What does The Home Alone house look like today?

The internet has speculated about Mr. McCallister’s profession for years. While we’ve never come to a consensus on how he could afford that house or giant family trips to Europe, we have some ideas about who renovated the once gorgeous colonial home.

The set of Home Alone did take some serious liberties with the home. The dated wallpaper and rich colors were all movie magic details added for the 1990s classic, but the rich shine of the wood features was all real. But we’d take dated wallpaper over apparent color allergies any day.

Built in 1920, the Georgian-style house is a sprawling 9000 sq. feet, has 5 bedrooms, 6 baths, and a master suite that spans 4 rooms and takes up much of the home’s west wing. ­­Fresh on the market, the renovated home is missing most of its century-home charm – but according to the listing, it is flush with new appliances. It has a fully equipped gym, a movie theatre, an indoor basketball court, and a heated 3-car garage.

The sellers, who picked the house up in 2012 for just over $1 million, promise that the primary areas used for filming (the foyer, formal living room, and dining room) “remain largely unchanged in form and structure.”

While the form and function might still be visible, the personality the home once had is not. It was as if the sellers saw the millennial grey trend and wanted to up the ante to serial killer white. After hitting the Winnetka, Illinois market for an eye-watering $5.25 million, the once-elegant home has less color than boiled chicken breast.

In an interview with People magazine, the real estate agent gave her all to upsell the property, pointing to all the bells and whistles the new additions have. While it’s unreasonable to expect a home to languish to preserve some nostalgia, it’s hard to agree with the listing’s claim that, “this magical family home truly transcends its architectural pedigree.”

Just flipping through this gallery will leave you mimicking Kevin’s classic scream over and over again.

