Uh oh, what is ‘Fartcoin’ and should I be afraid?

Keeping up with cryptocurrencies can be a confusing and sometimes downright frustrating task. I mean, how is anyone supposed to explain something like $FARTCOIN with a straight face? Regardless, I’m going to try.

Memecoins are serious business, currencies such as Dogecoin and Shiba Inu have been wildly popular despite their volatility. Even Hailey Welch, AKA the “Hawk Tuah” girl got in on the memecoin action with $HAWK although the launch went about as well as you’d expect, with many people losing money after the value of the coin dropped by 95% within hours.

What makes Fartcoin different?

As with any cryptocurrency, particularly memecoins, there’s no guarantee that it’s a safe investment. However, the value of the coin is rising rapidly; like an explosive fart, it’s shot up into the stratosphere and at the time of writing it sits just shy of a $700 million market cap, which is pretty impressive to say the least. The coin offers a plethora of unique and funny features such as allowing holders to submit memes and jokes, fart sound effects on transactions, and an AI generated content.

Arguably the biggest talking point about the new memecoin on the block is just how unserious it is. The fact that a cryptocurrency based entirely around passing wind could become such a success is wild, but not entirely surprising. It’s well known that the internet loves lowbrow humor, and what could be more lowbrow than farting? Aside from its unique features, the flatulence jokes might have played a part in why the coin has become so popular in the first place.

The response to Fartcoin

People who have been bold enough to invest in the novel new coin have boasted about their wise investment choice over on X. I guess you could say they’re pretty gassed.

Others were astounded at the insane market growth which put it higher than most publicly traded companies.

BREAKING: Fartcoin’s market cap has now surged to $643 million, making it larger than 85% of U.S. publicly traded companies. pic.twitter.com/Jh8ouKaguT — Jacob King (@JacobKinge) December 13, 2024

The masses are well and truly huffing the farts, but not everyone is convinced, with naysayers dunking on the currency and its ridiculous name.

No cope on fartcoin whatsover



Never in my life would I want to say 'I made all my money on a thing called fartcoin'



Simple as — joyphox (🫵,😹) (🌎,☮️) (@joyphox) December 13, 2024

The future of Fartcoin

AI memecoins such as this have been tipped as the future of cryptocurrency, with some even expecting it to surpass the juggernaut that is Dogecoin (which happens to be Elon Musk’s favorite crypto) in the future. $FARTCOIN may mark the beginning of a new trend, one which could end in us all paying for our groceries with tokens in the future. That’s slightly terrifying, but also hilarious.

While that’s certainly possible, it’s also important to remember that cryptocurrencies are volatile, so think long and hard before you decide whether or not to invest. It is equally possible that this fart will run out of wind, and you’ll be left with nothing in your wallet, and a bad smell in your nose.

