Elon Musk, while being sued for $258 billion for racketeering Dogecoin, decides making Doge Twitter’s logo is a great idea

While we were all trying to wade through the Trump-verse of neverending madness and waiting for his upcoming arrest, Elon Musk quietly completed his daily ritual of making absurd and non-sensical changes to Twitter. His new idea — that probably has Musk self-congratulating himself — is switching Twitter’s iconic bird logo, Larry the Bird, with that of the Doge meme, which is used by the infamous Dogecoin. But wait, there’s more to this seemingly hilarious transformation than meets the eye.

We are talking about the $258 billion lawsuit that Musk has been facing for allegedly racketeering Dogecoin. The lawsuit in question accuses the Chief Twit of running a fraud pyramid scheme to support the cryptocurrency. The fact that he consistently and publicly supported the currency is what led to an increase in the crypto’s price by 36,000% in two years and then its subsequent crash.

Dogecoin is technically a meme coin that doesn’t have a fixed supply and hence has no intrinsic value where each coin is worth less than 10 cents. But as alleged by investors, Musk relentlessly promoting the cryptocurrency “generated billions of dollars of profit at other Dogecoin investors’ expense.”

Musk has been pretty diligent in his support for the cryptocurrency, which includes the announcement back in 2021 that he will be sending a dogecoin-funded satellite named DOGE-1 to the Moon. While the plan was to launch it in 2022, it is still pending. But you get the picture.

Evidently, this is a classic case of love gone bad. Just a few days ago, Musk and his lawyers tried to get the $258 billion lawsuit dismissed (via Reuters) by claiming it was a “fanciful work of fiction” as his tweets about Dogecoin were just “innocuous and often silly.”

“There is nothing unlawful about tweeting words of support for, or funny pictures about, a legitimate cryptocurrency that continues to hold a market cap of nearly $10 billion. This court should put a stop to plaintiffs’ fantasy and dismiss the complaint.”

But since his wishes to neatly avoid shouldering the blame haven’t worked yet, he did what he thinks is a clever, witty way of diverting attention from and overtaking the headlines talking about the lawsuit — making Doge Twitter’s logo.

It’s safe to say his efforts have had the opposite effect.

Elon trying to cover up his lawsuit by replacing the Twitter Logo with Doge is like trying to cover up the smell of a fart by turning up the radio. — blackvioxx (@blackvioxx) April 3, 2023

Actually Jonathan, he's more than likely doing it so "elon musk doge" in search results prioritizes this & not his $258 billion Dogecoin lawsuit — RS/6000 (@RS6000_) April 3, 2023

The Doge on Twitter is a classic musk trick to turn attention away from his issues, this time is the lawsuit against him for scamming people with dogecoin https://t.co/2USSYNGJF3 — Maki's Atelier (@FNZLDA) April 3, 2023

In fact, some would have remained blissfully unaware that a Dogecoin lawsuit against Musk even exists if he hadn’t changed Twitter’s logo.

I would have never known about this lawsuit had it not been for the doge icon — Grey (@_GreyWhite) April 3, 2023

But apparently, Musk is busy patting himself on the back.

Well, Mr. Musk, since people of Twitter managed to crack your code — note that many of them did that without having your coveted blue checkmark — can we please have the bird back? It reminds us of simpler, happier times when Twitter had its own issues and was free of your need to make nonsensical decisions.