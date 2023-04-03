Donald Trump can’t decide whether his arrest will condemn America to ‘hell’ or ‘make it great again’

The big day is just around the corner — Donald Trump is headed to New York as you read this, ready for that “smooth surrender” on Tuesday as his lawyers promised. In the days leading up to this inevitable conclusion to the investigation against him, Trump had been sharing increasingly unhinged posts on Truth Social, oscillating between adoring the grand jury, to claiming they hate him, to spinning his usual extravagant theories. But apparently, the surreal experience of his looming arrest has reduced him to one-liners now, and severely hit his ability to predict the future.

We know how “the first-ex-president in history to be indicted” — something that got Eric Trump a lot of hugs — actually predicted his arrest in advance — he said “next Tuesday” and though that did get delayed by two weeks, it is still the same weekday he foresaw. And now, while he is on his way to NYC to arrive at Trump Tower and get arraigned on April 4, he is hashing out a fresh batch of very contradictory predictions.

He started with his all-caps announcement of how he is headed to New York to “make America great again.”

This was soon followed by his hobby of calling the very legal investigation against him a “WITCH HUNT” and his assurance that “our once great Country is going to HELL!” Can Trump make up his mind — will the great “injustice” (i.e., his arrest) curse the country to hellish dimensions, or elevate it to the heights of greatness?

And as if this wasn’t enough, he soon posted “AMERICA FIRST!” Doesn’t that mean making the progress and concerns of America his priority, while putting his loud proclamations about his arrest being a “witch hunt” on the back burner? No? Oh, okay, because that’s what common nomenclature would say it means, but who are we to question the former president’s unique dictionary that is conveniently customized to serve his agenda. You do you, Trump.