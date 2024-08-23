What are the Crumbl Cookies menus for August, September, and October 2024?

When life calls for cookies (which happens often), it’s much more fun to order Crumbl Cookies than to buy the same old chocolate chip or oatmeal from the grocery store. The brand switches up the flavors every week and always has six new cookies to enjoy.

Ever since Sawyer Hemsley and Jason McGowan started Crumbl in 2017, customers have had a great time trying new flavors. But while it’s fun to place an online order for pickup or delivery and be surprised by the latest menu items, it’s even better to know which sweets to anticipate. So let’s find out the menu spoilers for August, September, and October!

What are the August, September, and October 2024 Crumbl Cookies menu spoilers?

Thanks to TikTok user @sweetcrumblspoilers, it’s possible to find out what Crumbl Cookies are available. Don’t worry, chocolate chip purists: there is a Milk Chocolate Chip or Semi-Sweet each week.

Let’s start with August 2024. The week of Aug. 19-24 has Banana Pudding, Lemon Glaze, Chocolate Covered Strawberry (that one sounds particularly good!) and Waffle (cookies for breakfast?). You can also order Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts Cookie, which is just as fun as getting the singer’s merch. Wondering what the Guts Cookie tastes like? According to the website, they are purple vanilla cookies with vanilla buttercream and triple-berry jam. Sprinkle lovers will also be happy. The week of Aug. 26-31 has Iced Oatmeal, Berries and Cream, and Peanut Butter Blossom. You can also feel all the late summer/early fall vibes with the S’mores Brownie and Pumpkin Muffin Crumbl Cookies.

Swing into September and celebrate your kids going back to school (or just that sweet brand new feeling) and choose from flavors including Banana Bread, Churro, Strawberry Shortcake, the week of Sept. 2-7. Then, from Sept.9-14, you can get some popular cookie flavors such as Milk Chocolate Chunk and Classic Peanut Butter. You can also try creative spins on desserts such as Banoffee Pie Cookie and Lemon Cake. Sept. 16-21 has Fried Ice Cream and Caramel Pumpkin Cake, and the following week of Sept. 23-28 has something special for peanut butter fans (as in everyone) with the Peanut Butter (Featuring Snickers) Crumbl Cookie.

Finally, the Crumbl Cookies menu for Sept.30-Oct.5 includes two new flavors: Pumpkin Square (which should be enjoyed with a Starbucks fall menu drink) and Blueberry Crumb Cake. Yum!

Check out the full menu spoilers on TikTok and plan which ones you want to try… and if they all sound good, no one would blame you!

