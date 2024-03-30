What happened to Jesus on Easter?

This weekend is one of the most important periods of remembrance and celebration for Christians all over the world, as it marks the period of Jesus Christ‘s crucifixion, death, and subsequent resurrection. All together, the period of worship known as Easter encompasses four days: Holy Thursday, Good Friday, Holy Saturday and Easter Sunday. Let’s take a close look at how the whole thing went down, according to the Bible.

Jesus Christ is the central figure of Christianity, the largest religion in the world. Christians believe that Jesus died for their sins as a sacrificial atonement and redeemed humans from inherited sin from Adam and Eve (the first humans), so that they could have everlasting life. Jesus conquered death, giving humanity hope against it. His sacrifice is also seen as the ultimate act of love for mankind.

The period of Easter begins on Holy Thursday, sometimes also referred to as Maundy Thursday. According to Christian beliefs, Jesus had the famous Last Supper with his disciples, where he instituted the Holy Communion and told his followers to keep doing this “in remembrance of me” (Luke 22:19-20). Following the dinner, Jesus travels to the Garden of Gethsemane to pray. He’s highly anguished because he knows he’ll soon be crucified.

Good Friday is when Jesus gets betrayed by Judas Iscariot and he’s arrested. He’s subjected to several trials before both Jewish and Roman authorities, including the governor of Judea at the time, Pontius Pilate. He’s sentenced to death and dies on the cross. In Mark 15:33-39, Jesus cries out to God asking “why have you forsaken me?” and he’s then offered some wine vinegar on a sponge. He breathes his last breath, dies, and then there’s a large earthquake.

Next comes Holy Saturday, where Jesus’ body is put in a tomb and guards are posted at it. Then, his followers wait for the end of the Sabbath. Finally, we have Easter Sunday. Jesus rises from the dead and Mary Magdalene and other women discover his tomb is empty. Then there’s another earthquake (Matthew 28:1-7) and an angel comes down from heaven, rolls back the stone, and sits on it.

The guards are so frightened they can’t move, and the angel explains, ‘Do not be afraid, for I know that you are looking for Jesus, who was crucified. He is not here; he has risen, just as he said. Come and see the place where he lay. Then go quickly and tell his disciples: ‘He has risen from the dead and is going ahead of you into Galilee. There you will see him.’ Now I have told you.” The women run to tell the disciples. Jesus then appears to May and the disciples, confirming that he is indeed alive.