Images Via the National Park Service
Category:
FYI

Who is Mount Rushmore named after?

If only everything was this easy.
Ash Martinez
Ash Martinez
|
Published: May 15, 2024 09:46 am

There are few American heritage sites as well known as Mount Rushmore. The colossal statues, which can be found in the Black Hills of South Dakota, are known as “The Shrine of Democracy.”

Recommended Videos

It’s been nearly a century since the controversial monument was started and left unfinished but despite its unfinished status, the monument attracts more than 2 million visitors per year. While the Native Americans who call the land home have a much more spiritual name for the landmark, the mountain was renamed for a dandy New York lawyer.

Who is Mount Rushmore named for?

Mount Rushmore
Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images

Though the Plains Indians of the Black Hills had long called Mount Rushmore by a different name, the gorgeous tract of land was renamed after the Great Sioux War of 1876. Contrary to what you might think, it wasn’t a politician or even a wealthy investor who claimed the mountain for himself — rather, it was a young New York attorney simply doing his job.

In late 1883, Charles E. Rushmore was a wet-behind-the-ears attorney. According to a letter penned by Mr. Rushmore, the then 26-year-old was sent to the Black Hills by his New York employer to investigate the viability of the Etta cassiterite Mine.

The New York gentlemen spent several weeks roughing it in the Black Hills with hardened prospecting men, in his own opinion. Rushmore wrote, “In my life among these rough, but kindly, men I conformed to their ways, and, may I say it with becoming modesty, was in favor with them.”

Rushmore was enamored by the regal granite slopes, and more than once was struck by the natural beauty of the “majestic pile.” When Rushmore asked his guides for the name of the slope that inspired so much awe, the men claimed that it had no name.

According to Rushmore, one man, Bill Challis, chimed in saying, “We will name it now, and name it Rushmore Peak.”

Rushmore returned to New York to give his employers news of the mine’s substantive viability for tin production. The Mount Rushmore name was used colloquially by South Dakota residents for decades before finally being adopted legally in 1930.

Nearly 40 years after his expedition, a fellow lawyer told Rushmore of sculptor Gutzon Borglum’s intended project. A historian assigned to the project had misidentified Rushmore as a Philadelphian, prompting him to reach out and ensure that his true heritage was known. He wished the project well and went on to donate $5,000 to the cause, equivalent to nearly $87,000 today in 1925.

The tidy sum has prompted some to question Rushmore’s claims that it was named for him prior to his sizable donation.

What was the Sioux name for Mount Rushmore?

The Confederation of Sioux Warriors
Photo by MPI/Getty Images

Long before settlers colonized the western United States, the Arapaho, Cheyenne, and Lakota Sioux called the Black Hills of South Dakota home. The Plains Indians considered the area sacred and called the mountain “6 Grandfathers.” It symbolized ancestral deities for the six directions: North, South, East, and West, as well as the sky and the earth.

The land was granted in perpetuity to the Sioux in 1868, but when General Custer summited the mountain in 1887, the metal-rich veins discovered by the expedition kicked off the Black Hills Gold Rush and triggered a gold rush. The Native Americans refused to cede any land to the encroaching settlers, kicking off the Great Sioux War of 1876. By 1877, the government had forcibly taken the land and moved the Sioux to permanent reservations.

The bloodshed around the annexation of promised sacred land has led critics of Mount Rushmore to call the monument the “Shire of Hypocrisy.”

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article What was the significance of the battle of Dien Bien Phu?
Men dressed as frontline workers dating from the First Indochina War parade by a poster of the late Vietnam's general Vo Nguyen Giap as Vietnam marks the 70th anniversary of the 1954 Dien Bien Phu battle on May 7, 2024 in Dien Bien Phu City, Dien Bien Province, Vietnam. More than 12,000 participants are set to take part in the 70th-anniversary ceremony of the Dien Bien Phu battle, a significant event in the First Indochina War, which will culminate in a grand parade on May 7 at Dien Bien Province's stadium, featuring the air force, fireworks force, and parade force. The Battle of Dien Bien Phu was one of the most major confrontations in the First Indochina War, fought between the Viet Minh Communist Revolutionaries and the French Union's French Far East Expeditionary Corps. Lasting from March 13 to May 7, 1954, this decisive battle ended with a victory for the Vietnamese side, effectively terminating the French presence in Indochina and leading to the signing of the Geneva Accords. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
Politics
Politics
What was the significance of the battle of Dien Bien Phu?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 15, 2024
Read Article What was the Cold War?
Soviet Union and USA flag together, with dried soil texture - stock illustration 3d illustration of national flag with background texture
Category: FYI
FYI
What was the Cold War?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 15, 2024
Read Article What was Operation Desert Storm?
Category: FYI
FYI
Politics
Politics
What was Operation Desert Storm?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 14, 2024
Read Article Global intelligence plummets as conspiracy theorists claim that the Aurora Borealis is man made
The northern lights fill the sky with green ribbons of electrical charged particles over the barn and pastures at Greaney's Turkey Farm in Mercer, Maine on May 11, 2024. The aurora borealis, commonly referred to as the northern lights, are electrically charged particles that are interacting with gases in outer space. This recent display was the strongest seen since 2003 rating a G5 on the geomagnetic scale. (Photo by Michael Seamans/Getty Images)
Category: Social Media
Social Media
FYI
FYI
Global intelligence plummets as conspiracy theorists claim that the Aurora Borealis is man made
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 14, 2024
Read Article If you think 2024 will be the worst election of all time, its time to revisit your history
Category: FYI
FYI
News
News
If you think 2024 will be the worst election of all time, its time to revisit your history
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 13, 2024
Related Content
Read Article What was the significance of the battle of Dien Bien Phu?
Men dressed as frontline workers dating from the First Indochina War parade by a poster of the late Vietnam's general Vo Nguyen Giap as Vietnam marks the 70th anniversary of the 1954 Dien Bien Phu battle on May 7, 2024 in Dien Bien Phu City, Dien Bien Province, Vietnam. More than 12,000 participants are set to take part in the 70th-anniversary ceremony of the Dien Bien Phu battle, a significant event in the First Indochina War, which will culminate in a grand parade on May 7 at Dien Bien Province's stadium, featuring the air force, fireworks force, and parade force. The Battle of Dien Bien Phu was one of the most major confrontations in the First Indochina War, fought between the Viet Minh Communist Revolutionaries and the French Union's French Far East Expeditionary Corps. Lasting from March 13 to May 7, 1954, this decisive battle ended with a victory for the Vietnamese side, effectively terminating the French presence in Indochina and leading to the signing of the Geneva Accords. (Photo by Linh Pham/Getty Images)
Category: FYI
FYI
Politics
Politics
What was the significance of the battle of Dien Bien Phu?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 15, 2024
Read Article What was the Cold War?
Soviet Union and USA flag together, with dried soil texture - stock illustration 3d illustration of national flag with background texture
Category: FYI
FYI
What was the Cold War?
Jon Silman Jon Silman May 15, 2024
Read Article What was Operation Desert Storm?
Category: FYI
FYI
Politics
Politics
What was Operation Desert Storm?
Omar Faruque Omar Faruque May 14, 2024
Read Article Global intelligence plummets as conspiracy theorists claim that the Aurora Borealis is man made
The northern lights fill the sky with green ribbons of electrical charged particles over the barn and pastures at Greaney's Turkey Farm in Mercer, Maine on May 11, 2024. The aurora borealis, commonly referred to as the northern lights, are electrically charged particles that are interacting with gases in outer space. This recent display was the strongest seen since 2003 rating a G5 on the geomagnetic scale. (Photo by Michael Seamans/Getty Images)
Category: Social Media
Social Media
FYI
FYI
Global intelligence plummets as conspiracy theorists claim that the Aurora Borealis is man made
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 14, 2024
Read Article If you think 2024 will be the worst election of all time, its time to revisit your history
Category: FYI
FYI
News
News
If you think 2024 will be the worst election of all time, its time to revisit your history
Ash Martinez Ash Martinez May 13, 2024
Author
Ash Martinez
Ash has been obsessed with Star Wars and video games since she was old enough to hold a lightsaber. It’s with great delight that she now utilizes this deep lore professionally as a Freelance Writer for We Got This Covered. Leaning on her Game Design degree from Bradley University, she brings a technical edge to her articles on the latest video games. When not writing, she can be found aggressively populating virtual worlds with trees.