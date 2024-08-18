What happened to Kenny Veach, the YouTuber who disappeared after finding an ‘M’-shaped cave near Area 51?

In 2014, Kenny Veach, a 47-year-old YouTuber and avid solo hiker, claimed to have discovered a strange “M-shaped” cave near Nevada’s Nellis Air Force Base, not far from the infamous Area 51.

Recommended Videos

Kenny Veach first claimed the M-shaped cave on YouTube. He reported feeling a strange, possibly vibrational sensation as he approached the cave, which was so intense that it frightened him away. This comment piqued the curiosity of his audience and others who urged him to revisit the site to explore the cave further. Motivated by these requests and his own curiosity, Veach planned a return trip to locate and explore the cave. He documented his preparations and intentions in a video posted on his YouTube channel, where he discussed his previous experience and what he hoped to find. His video conveyed a mix of excitement and apprehension about the upcoming journey.

In late October 2014, Veach set out on his hike into the remote area of the Nevada desert. He was equipped with standard hiking gear but was alone on this venture. When he failed to return, concerned family members reported him missing, prompting a search and rescue operation.

Despite extensive search efforts by local authorities and volunteers, including aerial searches and ground teams combing the challenging terrain, no conclusive evidence of Veach’s whereabouts was found. His cell phone was discovered near an old mine shaft, but this clue did not lead to his discovery. The harsh and vast landscape of the area, combined with the limited information about his exact route, significantly hampered the search efforts.

Veach’s disappearance has led to various theories

The most likely scenario considered by many is that Veach may have fallen victim to the natural dangers of the desert environment, such as falling into a mine shaft or succumbing to dehydration or exposure. Some speculate that Veach, who had openly discussed struggles with depression in his videos, might have taken his own life. However, no definitive evidence supports this theory. A few believe the YouTuber might have chosen to disappear intentionally. However, Veach’s girlfriend, Sheryon Pilgrim, stated that she believes he died by suicide, not that he intentionally disappeared.

Given the proximity to Area 51 and Veach’s description of the cave, some theories propose supernatural elements or government cover-ups. These are largely fueled by the mystique of Area 51 and lack concrete evidence. Adding to the intrigue is the fact that the M-shaped cave Veach sought has not been definitively located since his disappearance. This has led some to question whether the cave ever existed at all. The only thing that can be said with certainty is that the famous YouTuber has now been missing for nine years, without a single trace of his ultimate fate.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy