What happened to Mar Mari Emmanuel?

Assyrian Orthodox cleric Mar Mari Emmanuel is the bishop of Christ the Good Shepherd Church in Wakeley, New South Wales, Australia.

A controversial figure of devout Christian faith, Emmanuel broadcasts his sermons on YouTube and has cultivated a large following. He’s been vocal in the past about being against COVID-19 restrictions and LGBT+ rights, and has shown support to Donald Trump as America’s last hope against a “new superpower.”

Was Mar Mari Emmanuel stabbed?

On Monday, April 15, an anonymous 16-year-old interrupted Mar Mari Emmanuel’s service at the Christ The Good Shepherd Church in the suburb of Wakeley, allegedly stabbing the older man repeatedly. As churchgoers attempted to detain him, more people were injured, but there were no casualties.

The incident, which, according to CNN, New South Wales Police Commissioner Karen Webb has described as “religious, motivated extremism,” was live-streamed. A statement released by the Church noted that both the bishop and a priest, Father Isaac Royel, who had also been stabbed, had been taken to the hospital and were “stable.”

Following the alleged attack, angry community members gathered outside the church chanting “Bring him out,” as they waited for the alleged perpetrator to show his face. According to The Telegraph, the gathering soon turned into a riot as Mar Mari Emmanuel supporters threw projectiles at police, smashed police vehicle windows, and even injured two officers. Pepper spray was reportedly used by authorities to disperse the crowd.

The unidentified 16-year-old was taken to the hospital under custody to receive treatment for injuries to his hands sustained during the attack, The Telegraph reported.

