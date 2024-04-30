Side by side images of the fight at Busch Gardens Williamsburg.
Screengrabs via @carolineccurtis/X
FYI

What caused the Busch Gardens fight?

The full story is even crazier than what you may think.
Rafaela Coimbra
Rafaela Coimbra
|
Published: Apr 30, 2024 07:58 am

Theme parks are supposed to be a place for fun. We go there, spend a few hours with friends or family on adrenaline-inducing rides, and we leave. Well, at least that’s the ideal experience, but not one that everyone always gets to enjoy.

On April 28, many people had their theme park illusion shattered (and their day ruined, most likely) when a fight broke out at Busch Gardens Williamsburg, in Virginia. According to The U.S. Sun, the altercation happened at around 5:30pm ET in the line to the park’s Pantheon rollercoaster and involved several people. It was not a nice scene to look at, but videos of the incident quickly spread on social media, posted by the numerous people who stood to the side recording the fight.

One of the most popular videos, showcasing several young men hitting a likely middle-aged man, was taken by a U.S. merchant mariner named Caroline Curtis (@carolineccurtis on X). The 10-second clip evidences the alarm of the people witnessing the scene, particularly the children, who can be heard screaming in the background. Naturally, the violent display is raising questions and concern among folks who come across the video online, as they wonder what was the cause of it all.

How did the Busch Gardens fight start?

Of course, when an out-of-context clip starts circulating online, folks are quick to make up their own explanations. In this instance, a vast number of people are claiming that the fight was racially motivated, simply because the video showcases Black men hitting an older White man. Is it fair to draw conclusions from a 10-second clip, though? Of course not, but that doesn’t seem to stop some people.

Fortunately, someone who was present during the Busch Gardens brawl has come forward to add context to the clip. According to a person known only as Nick, the fight started when the middle-aged man, who is described as “sloppy drunk” by him, “punched an elderly African-American woman.” The lady’s grandsons, who we see in the video, then responded to the assault by hitting the man back.

Another person on X confirmed this version of events, explaining what he was told by someone who witnessed the entire altercation. According to them, the middle-aged man threw the first punch, hitting the woman after she asked him to step out of her way so she could get off the ride.

While theme parks are usually a place for entertainment, it’s not the first time someone has spoiled other attendees’ fun with their bad behavior, and it likely won’t be the last. As if malfunctioning rides weren’t enough to worry about, you may also want to look out for brawls next time you visit a theme park.

