What happened to Riley Horner, the teenager whose memory resets every two hours?

While Dori’s condition in Finding Nemo amuses the audiences, living with actual short-term memory proved to be quite challenging for Riley Horner.

Recommended Videos

Riley’s ordeal began on June 11, 2019, during what should have been a fun-filled evening at a dance in Springfield, Illinois. The night took an unexpected turn when another student who was crowd surfing accidentally fell and kicked Riley in the head. Initially, the incident seemed minor, and Riley was sent home from the hospital with a diagnosis of a simple concussion. However, in the days following the accident, Riley’s family noticed something alarming.

Every morning, Riley would wake up believing it was still June 11, the day of the accident. Even more concerning, her memory would reset approximately every two hours throughout the day. This meant Riley was constantly living in a loop, unable to form new long-term memories or retain information for more than a couple of hours.

How did Riley Horner’s short-term memory condition affect her life?

As Riley’s condition persisted, her family embarked on a desperate search for answers. Initial medical examinations, including MRI and CT scans, showed no visible signs of brain damage. This lack of physical evidence left doctors puzzled and unable to provide a clear diagnosis or treatment plan.

The Horner family’s quest for help led them to numerous specialists and medical facilities. Eventually, they found a team in Utah that was able to conduct more comprehensive tests. These tests revealed that Riley had suffered a severe concussion and a traumatic brain injury (TBI) that had been missed in earlier examinations. The diagnosis of TBI explained Riley’s struggles with focus, prioritization, and information storage.

With a proper diagnosis in hand, Riley began treatment at Cognitive FX, a specialized post-concussion treatment center in Provo, Utah. The treatment aimed to help Riley’s brain form new neural pathways and improve her ability to retain memories. While progress was slow, there were encouraging signs. Within a week of starting treatment, Riley began forming her first new memories since the accident.

Riley’s journey is far from over. She still takes medication for seizures and may never fully return to her pre-accident self. Despite these obstacles, Riley has pursued her dream of becoming a nurse and has completed her first nursing school semester with a perfect 4.0 GPA. To achieve that, she has completely restructured her life, taking thorough notes of everything she learns and following a strict routine of reviewing her notes before her memory resets. Riley also counts on an amazing support network that includes her family, friends, and college colleagues.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy