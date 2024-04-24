What was the Lake Orion student’s cause of death?

Last week, a Lake Orion High student tragically lost their lives while on a school trip to Houston, Texas, as confirmed by officials from the school.

Recommended Videos

A letter was sent to parents on Friday last week. The contents of said letter, shared by Detroit News, contained a message from the superintendent of the Lake Orion community schools who informed parents of the passing of a student. “Today, Friday, April 19, one of our current high school students suddenly passed away. Our hearts, thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends.”

What do we know about the student’s cause of death?

Details surrounding the Michigan student’s identity and the exact cause of their untimely demise is not currently known. According to Times Now News, the individual was a member of the robotics team and passed away while on their way to take part in the FIRST robotics world championships held in Houston before their tragic passing.

The student’s team posted a heartfelt statement addressing the tragedy on their official Facebook page: “This has been an incredibly challenging time for our team and community, and we are grateful for the overwhelming support we’ve received.”

Since last week, there hasn’t been any new information regarding the tragic incident, but understandably the priority is giving the family of the bereaved time to grieve, a sentiment which the robotics team statement echoes: “We are prioritizing the privacy of the family right now and will share more when it is appropriate. Thank you for all your understanding and support.”

In the coming days and weeks it’s likely that more details surrounding the identity of the student and the circumstances surrounding their death will come to light, but for now the privacy of the family comes first.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more