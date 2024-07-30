What’s going on in Dollywood? Dolly Parton’s unexpected nightmare, explained

Dollywood is guaranteed to fill you up with a heap of love and Southern hospitality. After all, it’s named after the iconic Dolly Parton, who has long since been synonymous with warm vibes. However, the popular theme park recently suffered a pretty major setback over the weekend, which quickly led to Dollywood having to close its doors for a brief period.

Recommended Videos

Dollywood evacuated after flash flooding

Please see this park update for Sunday, July 28, and Monday, July 29. pic.twitter.com/NnK442kKuq — Dollywood Parks & Resorts (@Dollywood) July 29, 2024

Dollywood, the popular theme park owned by country music icon Dolly Parton and situated at Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, was forced to evacuate guests on Sunday afternoon after torrential rains caused a flash flood that swept across the Knox and Sevier County area. The park closed its gates at approximately 4:30 PM EST as the rising waters flooded several sections of the property.

Social media platforms were flooded with images and videos from panicked park visitors. Photos and videos captured the chaos as floodwaters engulfed Dollywood, transforming walkways and parking lots into treacherous rivers. Visitors, some struggling with strollers, waded through rushing water to seek shelter. Inside, shops battled rising waters, while outside, cars were submerged, trapping drivers and forcing others to desperate attempts to reach their vehicles.

Many described being trapped in their vehicles as water levels rapidly rose. One visitor, Sarah Miller from Knoxville, Tennessee, reported being rescued from her car by park staff after becoming stranded near the Splash Country water park. Emergency responders from the Pigeon Forge Fire Department were called to assist in the evacuation, with crews arriving on the scene around 5:15 PM.

Widespread damage in Sevier County

Video of a flooded Dollywood Sunday. pic.twitter.com/p4UqbtD4nU — Gatlinburg Life (@GatlinburgLife) July 29, 2024

The flooding at Dollywood was part of a larger weather event that impacted the entire Sevier County area. According to the National Weather Service in Morristown, Tennessee, a record-breaking 4.72 inches of rain fell in just two hours, beginning at 3:30 PM on Sunday. The deluge triggered flash flood warnings for the entire county, which remained in effect until 10:45 PM.

In addition to the flooding at Dollywood, emergency services responded to numerous reports of road closures, downed trees, and property damage across the county. The Sevier County Emergency Management Agency reported that a mudslide blocked a portion of Wears Valley Road, while a sinkhole opened up on Metcalf Road.

According to the Pigeon Forge Police Department, a woman had to be rescued from her camper on the 3600 block of Bear Cove Way when a tree fell on it. She was brought to the UT Medical Center for treatment. Her current state is unclear.

Has Dollywood reopened?

After a day of cleanup and assessment, Dollywood announced it would reopen its gates to the public at noon on Monday, July 29th. Park officials implemented additional safety measures, including increased staffing for water monitoring and emergency procedures. Guests who had purchased tickets for Sunday were offered refunds or complimentary tickets for a future visit.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy