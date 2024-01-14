How old is Dolly Parton?

Regardless of what year it is, Dolly Parton will always be a timeless icon.

Dolly Parton is a precious gem who, no matter how many years have passed and what her age is, always stays glowing and radiant.

It’s not just her talent (which is undeniable), but also the authenticity she embodies that makes her so refreshing to watch. Besides having had an incredible career, she has had “a wonderful life,” an admission she made at the end of an interview with Vogue.

As fellow Dolly Parton fangirls standing in solidarity with her fans all over the globe, we surely hope that her life continues to be truly exceptional. As a fan put it in the comment section of the aforementioned interview: “Dolly is the ONLY person who has the ability to bring mountain people and drag queens together and that’s really a vibe.”

Aspects such as this sure speak volumes about the kind of person the adored singer and proud country girl is. At the time of this writing, her birthday is coming up soon, and for a woman with such joie de vivre, a joyful celebration is definitely in order.

No matter at what age, Dolly Parton is timelessly unique

Photo by Ian Gavan/Getty Images

Dolly Parton turns 78 this Friday, Jan. 19, 2024. She was born in a very small town in Tennessee in 1946, a few months after World War II ended. She’s one of 12 children and growing up her family lived a very modest life. Despite her humble upbringing, Parton always gives credit where credit’s due and has recognized how her father, despite having no academic qualifications, imparted his business acumen to her, whilst her mother helped inspire her musical abilities.

Another fantastic and inspiring aspect of Parton – and rather rare in today’s time – is how she has sustained a loving marriage for so long with her husband, Carl Thomas Dean, whom she married in 1966 at the young age of 20.

I can’t tell you how proud I am of the ‘Rockstar’ album and I can’t tell you how happy I am that it’s finally here to be released! I really had a wonderful time working with all these iconic artists on the record and all these iconic musicians. Not to mention all these great… pic.twitter.com/SVBy8cJ8g8 — Dolly Parton (@DollyParton) November 17, 2023

If you haven’t yet, you should definitely listen to Parton’s most recent album Rockstar, which is further proof that the singer does not seem to be slowed down by age. If anything, her fire still burns bright and it shows through her never-ending passion for music.