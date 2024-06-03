Deadpool & Wolverine Funko pops
Where to find those elusive ‘Deadpool and Wolverine’ Funko pops

Get your hands on them quick — they're going fast.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Published: Jun 3, 2024 12:36 pm

Deadpool & Wolverine is prepped and ready to emerge as the biggest hit of 2024, and the longer viewers wait for the highly-anticipated release, the more hype rises.

With only a month and a half left to go until the film officially hits theaters, viewers are reaching Endgame levels of elation. Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds sharing a screen is already what dreams are made of — add in some mutants and just the right dose of drama and we’ve got a decade-defining film on our hands.

With all that hype comes a sky-high demand for merch, and the merch for this flick is already top-tier. I need that popcorn bucket more than I need to keep breathing, and the Funko pops releasing in tandem with the flick are already in high demand among fans. Who among us doesn’t need a furious little Wolvie or katana-wielding ‘Pool to decorate their home office? The charming figurines are set to release soon, preceding Deadpool & Wolverine by right around a month, and giving us one more thing to obsess over ahead of the film’s officialu release.

When do Deadpool & Wolverine Funko pops release?

Deadpool & Wolverine is slated to hit theaters on July 26, but the wait for film-related swag is far shorter. The film’s dedicated Funko pops are set to precede the latest Deadpool film’s release by right around a decade, landing them in fans’ collections on June 17. Preorders for the charming little figures are already open, and filling up fast, so anyone with an eye on these particular prizes best get on the list quick, or risk missing out.

Where to buy your own Deadpool & Wolverine Funko pop

Deadpool & Wolverine Funko pops
Image via Funko

A few retailers are offering the official Deadpool & Wolverine Funko pops both in-store and online, with most already offering preorders for the film’s dedicated figurines. Amazon.com is, as always, coming in clutch with preorders for the items, which are currently listed at a nice reasonable $12.99 a piece. Unfortunately for old Wade, Wolvie has already proven more popular (and in a Deadpool flick no less — harsh) leaving Amazon shoppers with empty Wolverine coffers and plenty of ‘Pool yet to choose from.

Funko itself is also offering up the adorable regenerators, and for a buck less. You can purchase both Deadpool and Wolverine from the Funko shop for $12 each, or shave a smidge more off the price tag with a purchase from Entertainment Earth, which is selling the items for $11.99 a piece.

