Why did Dolce & Gabbana release a pooch perfume, and why are critics barking?

Italian luxury fashion house Dolce & Gabbana is a prominent force in the fashion industry, offering opulent designs and influencing trends that embody glamor and sophistication. Now, the brand has launched a new product to appeal to dog owners who love to spoil and pamper their fur babies.

Recommended Videos

The new product, a dog perfume called Fefé, was inspired by co-founder Domenico Dolce’s poodle named, you guessed it, Fefé. The fragrance mist, which was specifically developed for dogs, is alcohol-free and contains notes of sandalwood, musk, and ylang ylang and is priced at 99 euros ($108) for 3.4 ounces. The new perfume comes in an exquisite emerald green bottle adorned with a 24-carat gold-plated paw, and those who purchase the fragrance will also receive a Dolce & Gabbana collar for their precious pooch.

According to the brand’s co-founder, Stefano Gabbana, Fefé will initially be available in Europe and the U.S., with other locations to follow later. “The market has reacted well; everyone went crazy at the announcement,” he declared.

Some experts don’t think using dog mist is a good idea

Fefé was developed by perfumer Emilie Copperman and was certified “Safe Pet Cosmetics” by Bureau Veritas Italia, a company that tests, inspects, and certifies products and services. Despite being deemed safe for dogs, however, some vets are expressing their concern that using perfume on a dog may impede their sense of smell, which is what they use not only to observe their surroundings but also to communicate with other dogs.

According to the American Kennel Club, dogs primarily rely on their sense of smell to get information about their surroundings. They have about 100 million to 300 million scent receptors as opposed to humans, who only have about 6 million scent receptors, which allows them to detect complex smells and determine information, such as another dog’s gender, mood, or health. They also use their noses to recognize their owners. “When the dog arrives, he sees you, wags his tail, but first smells you and then recognizes you because you are stored in one of his ‘smell drawers.’ Therefore, this world of smells should not be changed,” veterinarian Federico Coccia stated.

Furthermore, Coccia explained that masking a dog’s natural smell may be problematic for vets when it comes to diagnosing illnesses. The smell of a dog’s earwax, breath, or skin, for instance, may help determine whether or not they have a specific condition.

Perhaps one of the reasons why Dolce & Gabbana chose to launch a dog perfume is the booming pet perfume industry. According to data gathered by Quince Market Insights, the market is projected to reach a value of 2.26 billion in 10 years. And while many dog owners love to treat their pets to luxurious living by buying them expensive clothes and accessories and treating them to delectable meals, experts say humanizing dogs hinders their natural instincts as animals and may negatively impact their health and behavior.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy