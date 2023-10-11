What famous singer is in Dolce & Gabbana’s Devotion perfume commercial?

Every now and then, a commercial catches our attention while we’re doing the dishes or simply passing the time. It makes us pause in our tracks. Whether it’s the uniquely cinematic Hyundai commercials or even Norwich City’s surprisingly impactful commercial for Mental Health Day, no one can deny that a good commercial really hits the mark.

Perfume commercials aren’t any different. They often feature a celebrity, accompanied by a Kanye West song, and ultimately, they all follow a foolproof storytelling tactic that has us humming along to the tune. Recently, it was Dolce & Gabbana‘s turn to try their hand at this fail-safe formula. Strangely enough, people don’t seem to recognize the pop star currently collaborating with the luxury brand, but we’re here to fill you in.

Who’s in Dolce & Gabbana’s commercial?

The world is currently witnessing an interesting phenomenon. Generation Alpha and the younger Gen Z cohort don’t seem to be living their teenage dream with stars from the 2010s, while the older generations just don’t have it in them to care. So it’s safe to say that quite a few stars who are past their prime are being pushed to the sidelines. However, not recognizing Mrs. Katy Perry is akin to committing an understated pop culture crime.

Even if the commercial has just recently hit our screens, her distinctive black hair and piercing blue eyes are almost unmistakable. While she does bear an eerie resemblance to Zoey Deschanel and Taylor Schilling, the doppelgangers haven’t been very active in the commercial world lately, so naturally, it had to be Katy Perry.

So there you go. If you’ve been living under a rock, and don’t even listen to the iconic “Firework,” or watch American Idol, then you might want to hide away in shame, because not knowing Katy Perry is just shameful.