There’s just one game Nintendo fans want announced at the Indie World Showcase

Nintendo has announced its Indie World Showcase, where indie developers showcase their upcoming titles that will be available on the Switch. While there is excitement and intrigue to see which titles will be announced on this indie-specific livestream, there is one title that fans are keen to see the most.

A handful of games were mentioned by fans on social media, with high hopes that those titles would receive a Nintendo Switch port. But out of all the indie titles that were called out, fans hoped that Pizza Tower by Tour De Pizza would be included in this stream. For those who don’t know what this game is, it’s a fast-paced 2D platformer game with influences from ’90s cartoons and Wario Land.

Over on Steam, the reception is overwhelmingly positive, and according to Metacritic, the game received a rating of 89. At the moment, the game is currently available on PC but fans are hoping that this indie title would become playable on the Nintendo Switch.

Imagine if Pizza Tower gets a Switch port announced tomorrow during Nintendo's Indie World direct. It'd practically top sales charts on the E-Shop for WEEKS. — VoidNathan (@VoidedTerms) April 18, 2023

Indie World tomorrow: here's some early predictions!

(Not expecting Pizza Tower since the devs said it'd be a long while before it came to Switch but maybe I'll be surprised!) pic.twitter.com/eOv8lhEoaB — tee (@teebeeYT) April 18, 2023

While there is hype for this game to be announced, there are those who are trying to keep themselves grounded. They’ve already accepted that the game may not get a Switch adaptation but are still hopeful.

ok indie world thread

predictions: omori probably, maybe bomb rush cyberfunk, an update on the next chucklefish game annnd maaaaybe tmnt

metal slug tactics and windjammers could show up too



hopes: tmnt, bomb rush cyberfunk, pizza tower (thatll never happen for a while lol) — Mush (@Somari_64) December 15, 2021

No Twitter, Pizza Tower will not be announced during the Nintendo Indie World presentation — Duke 💥 (@Dukeisntfunny) April 18, 2023

Pizza Tower was first announced in 2018 and was released back in late January 2023. Since its video game debut, the game released official merch on Fangamer, two of which have restocks planned. Tour de Pizza has not announced or hinted about a Nintendo Switch port. But if the game doesn’t make it to the Nintendo live stream, Pizza Tower is currently available on Steam.

The Nintendo Indie World presentation will commence on April 19, 2023, at 9:00am PT.