Hailee Steinfeld stuns at the British Fashion Awards

The Hawkeye actress has been making waves as of late and with her latest appearance, it doesn’t look like she is slowing down anytime soon.

Hailee Steinfeld appeared on the red carpet for the British Fashion Awards wearing a stunning H&M backless catsuit and black Louboutin high heels.

Other standouts to grace the red carpet include celebrities such a Nick Jonas, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCX. One icon who was sorely missed at the awards was Virgil Abloh, who passed away this week from cancer aged 41. Abloh had been the artistic director of Louis Vuitton men’s wear collection since 2018, and had a revolutionary impact throughout the industry. The event provided a chance to celebrate his incredible work as well as mourn the loss of life at such a young age.

Steinfeld has gone from strength to strength with a huge year of releases. She wrapped up her role as Emily Dickinson in the final season of Dickinson, as well as voicing the character of Vi in the hit new Netflix original series Arcane, which is based on the League of Legends video game. She also stars in the anticipated Disney+ series Hawkeye as the character Kate Bishop.

Next year is looking to be just as successful for the young actress, with her set to reprise her role as the voice of Gwen Stacy in the sequel to Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse.

You can watch the first two episodes of the series on Disney’s streaming platform.