Only 10 PS4 Games Aren’t Backwards Compatible On PS5

If you’re picking up a PlayStation 5 this November, you’re going to have an exceptional selection of first and third-party titles to play on day one, such as the gorgeous Demon’s Souls remake, the open world Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, and the quirky platformer Sackboy: A Big Adventure – and that’s just scratching the surface. But despite having so many fresh experiences, you’re probably wondering what will become of your collection of PlayStation 4 games. Luckily, it’s mostly good news.

Sony has made their next-gen hardware compatible with nearly every last-gen title, with almost all of them also allowing for save transfers so that you don’t have to start any of your journeys over anew. This will allow PS4 owners to feel safe trading in their consoles and adopting the new hardware without fearing that their vast library of games will be lost to time, and it will mean that those new to the PlayStation ecosystem will also have access to a full generation of games they may have otherwise never gotten to check out.

But there is a very small bit of bad news – there are still 10 PS4 games that have been announced to not work on the PS5. Thankfully, however, most of them are not major releases and won’t create much of a problem for the overwhelming majority of gamers. Besides, there’s always the chance that these titles will receive backwards compatibility at some point in the future. Still, given their relative obscurity, don’t hold your breath for that.

Here are the 10 PS4 games not playable on PS5:

Afro Samurai 2 Revenge of Kuma Volume One

DWVR

Hitman Go: Definitive Edition

Joe’s Diner

Just Deal With It!

Robinson: The Journey

Shadow Complex Remastered

Shadwen

TT Isle of Man – Ride on the Edge 2

We Sing

To end on a good note, keep in mind that many PS4 titles will receive improved performance on the PS5, including increased load times and higher frame rates that will make for smoother, more enjoyable experiences. We’re sure to learn even more about how those games will make use of the PS5’s new UI features and power fairly soon, too, now that Sony is finally beginning to share more about the console.

PlayStation 5 launches on November 12th, 2020.