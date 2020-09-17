First Wave Of PlayStation 5 Launch Games Revealed

After many months of waiting, Sony’s huge showcase has finally given us plenty of information about the PlayStation 5. Most notably, we got the news that the console will begin rolling out on November 12th in many territories at perfectly reasonable prices for both the digital version and the standard edition. Even better for impatient gamers, pre-orders have already gone live despite Sony stating they wouldn’t be available until September 17th.

As if all of the excitement surrounding the release date and pricing weren’t fantastic enough, Sony has also confirmed their first batch of first-party launch games, and they include a handful of surprising additions that many of us never expected in our wildest dreams.

For one, we’ll be getting Bluepoint Games’ absolutely stunning remake of Demon’s Souls day and date with our shiny new consoles, marking one hell of a day for fans of FromSoftware’s legendary series. Demon’s Souls was the company’s very first entry in the franchise and was exclusively released for the PS3. As it was never ported to any other systems, this remake will bring the experience to an entirely new generation of eager Souls-like faithfuls.

Surprising no one, meanwhile, is the inclusion of Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales, a followup to PS4’s 2018 smash hit that focuses on Miles Morales’ adventures in the suit. Though it will be a shorter game more akin to a standalone expansion, it will almost certainly be a great time and a guaranteed showcase of the PS5’s graphical power.

Here’s the full list of the PS5’s first-party launch games that were announced earlier today:

Astro’s Playroom (Japan Studio) – Comes pre-installed on every PS5.

Demon’s Souls (Bluepoint Games / Japan Studio) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Destruction All Stars (Lucid Games / XDEV) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales (Insomniac Games) – US$49.99/CAD$64.99/¥5,900/€59.99 (RRP)

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Mile Morales Ultimate Edition (Insomniac Games) – US$69.99/CAD$89.99/¥7,900/€79.99 (RRP)

Sackboy: A Big Adventure (Sumo Digital / XDEV) – US$59.99/CAD$79.99/¥6,900/€69.99 (RRP)

PlayStation 5 will launch on November 12th in many territories, including the United States, and will be available worldwide on November 19th.