2 Great PS4 Games Are Now Free For All PS Plus Members

In case you missed last week’s memo, today marks the first day of availability for October’s free PlayStation Plus games. From now until November, two fantastic (and wildly different) titles are yours for the low price of absolutely nothing and at least one of them has undoubtedly been chosen by Sony to fit right in with Halloween.

Vampyr, Dontnod Entertainment’s unique and critically well received spin on the vampire mythology, is an action-RPG that puts players in the role of London doctor-turned-bloodsucker Jonathan Reid during the height of the 1918 Spanish Flu outbreak. It’s worth noting, of course, that while there’s plenty of meat on the bone here, Vampyr isn’t a triple-A experience funded on a seven figure budget, so wobbly animations and unrefined gameplay are somewhat to be expected. Still, if it’s a solid story set in a time period rarely explored in video games that you’re after, then this is one adventure worth checking out.

Need For Speed: Payback, on the other hand, needs little introduction. As the twenty-third (yes, really) installment in EA’s long-running racing series, the sequel features all the usual hallmarks of the franchise, including getaway missions, endless stunts and open world antics. Unfortunately, though, and is the case for many of the publisher’s flagship IPs, Payback received heavy criticism at launch for being plagued with microtransactions and placing major customization options behind a paywall.

That about covers everything you need to know in regards to October’s free PlayStation Plus games, then, though if you find yourself relatively uninterested in this month’s selection and own an Xbox One, Microsoft is giving away several titles as part of its Games With Gold promotion. You can check out the full lineup over here, though as has become the norm in recent times, they’re disappointing, to say the least. Here’s to hoping for an improvement next month!