5 Letter words starting with SH — Wordle Game Help

Today’s Wordle is a historic one as April 15’s puzzle happens to be Wordle #300, which means the mini word game phenomenon has been running for 300 consecutive days. As you’re probably aware, Wordle asks players to guess a five-letter word in just six tries, with tiles turning one of three colors once you’ve made a guess in order to help you narrow down your search — if the tile turns green, the letter is in the right spot, if it turns yellow, it’s in the word but in a different position, and if it turns grey, it’s not in the word at all.

It would be a shame, then, if you failed to nab the correct answer on Wordle #300, so you may be in need of a little helping hand. If you’ve attempted a couple of guesses already, you may know that today’s word begins with the letters S and H. If you’re coming up short trying to think of any relevant words, then never fear, as we’ve got some suggestions to make your game a shade easier.

On top of the three suggestions that we slipped into the previous paragraph, here’s a comprehensive list of words beginning SH that you may want to try out.

Words Beginning SH

Shack

Shade

Shady

Shaft

Shake

Shaky

Shall

Shalt

Shame

Shank

Shape

Shard

Share

Shark

Sharp

Shave

Shawl

Sheaf

Shear

Sheds

Sheen

Sheep

Sheer

Sheet

Sheik

Shelf

Shell

Shift

Shill

Shine

Shins

Shiny

Ships

Shire

Shirk

Shirt

Shite

Shock

Shoes

Shone

Shook

Shoot

Shops

Shore

Shorn

Short

Shots

Shout

Shove

Shown

Shows

Showy

Shred

Shrew

Shrub

Shrug

Shtik

Shuck

Shuns

Shunt

Shush

Shute

Shyly

While you’re not going to find out the actual answer here, you can rest assured that the winning word is hidden somewhere in the list above. So don’t lose your shirt or shrug off all hope of succeeding, just shake things up by plucking a word from this list, and your Wordle game is sure to shape up for the better.