5 Popular PlayStation Games Are Being Removed From The PlayStation Store

A combined total of five PlayStation 4 and Vita titles are being removed from the platform’s online store over the coming months, making them no longer available to purchase digitally. Every game included in the list belongs to developer Spike Chunsoft’s Danganronpa series, which is published by NIS America outside of Japan.

In a statement released on its official website, the latter declines to specify why the decision has been made (more on that in just a moment) and instead serves mostly to notify fans of specific removal dates, which are as follows:

Danganronpa Another Episode: Ultra Despair Girl (PS Vita) – 08/31/2020

Danganronpa: Trigger Happy Havoc (PS Vita) – 09/4/2020

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair (PS Vita) – 09/4/2020

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS Vita) – 09/25/2020

Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony (PS4™) – 09/25/2020

As for the reasons behind these actions, it’s no doubt the result of NIS America’s publishing rights expiring, though it remains to be seen whether which side decided not to renew the contract. Considering, however, that Chunsoft has steadily been moving toward self-publishing its games, it’s not particularly difficult to read between the lines. That being the case, then, we wouldn’t be surprised to see all of the games affected above to return just as quickly as they disappear, with the removal simply routine as part of the changeover.

Boasting a sizable cult following among fans of the genre, Danganronpa, similarly to Capcom’s Ace Attorney series, tasks players with solving a series of mutual murders conducted by pupils of an elite high school. Observational skills are often critical to finding the correct culprit, as well as completing numerous minigames and exploration segments where clues and evidence can be discovered.

If that sounds like your jam and you’re eager to learn more, see here for WGTC’s review of Danganronpa V3: Killing Harmony.