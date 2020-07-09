Over 500 PS4 Games Discounted In Huge PlayStation Store Sale

Sony, apparently eager to make paying full price for some of the best games money can buy a thing of the past, has just kicked off yet another digital sale for all PlayStation 4 owners. July Savings includes over 500 titles spread across three separate promotions, ranging from $15 and under discounts to deals focused specifically on popular multiplayer and co-op experiences.

As you’ve no doubt already experienced by taking just a cursory glance at the PlayStation Store, deciding what to splash the cash on with so many options available is a daunting process. To help make your window shopping experience that little bit easier to digest, then, you can find a list (ordered alphabetically) of just some of the top-quality games currently on offer below.

July Savings

Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown Deluxe Edition — $28

Anthem: Legion of Dawn Edition — $17

AO Tennis 2 — $17

Assassin’s Creed III: Remastered — $16

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag — $9

Assassin’s Creed Legendary Collection — $60

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Deluxe Edition — $20

Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Ultimate Edition — $30

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition — $20

Assassin’s Creed Rogue Remastered — $10

Bloodborne Complete Edition Bundle — $17

Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare – Digital Pro Edition — $33

Call of Duty: Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition — $33

Code Vein — $30

Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled — $37

Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle — $60

Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle — $37

Dark Souls III: Deluxe Edition — $21

Devil May Cry 5 Deluxe Edition — $25

DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT Deluxe Edition — $51

Far Cry 3 Classic Edition — $3

Far Cry 4 — $6

Fist of the North Star: Lost Paradise — $15

Generation Zero — $15

Horizon Zero Dawn: The Frozen Wilds — $5

Hunting Simulator — $14

Jak 3 — $7

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy — $7

Jak II — $7

Jak X: Combat Racing — $7

Journey — $7

Just Cause 4 – Complete Edition — $20

Ken Follett’s The Pillars of the Earth — $12

Knack 2 — $5

Little Nightmares Complete Edition — $7

MediEvil — $15

MediEvil – Digital Deluxe — $20

Mega Man 11 — $15

Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle — $40

Monster Hunter World: Iceborne Master Edition — $36

Need for Speed — $10

Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch Remastered — $15

Nioh – The Complete Edition — $25

No Man’s Sky — $25

Outcast – Second Contact — $12

Overpass — $30

Paper Beast — $19

Premium Pool Arena — $5

Project CARS 2 Deluxe Edition — $14

Quantic Dream Collection (Detroit: Become Human, Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls) — $15

Resident Evil 7 — $10

Resident Evil 7 Season Pass — $12

Rugby 20 — $25

Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun — $10

Shadow Warrior — $7

Shadow Warrior 2 — $10

Sherlock Holmes: The Devil’s Daughter — $7

Silence — $9

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition — $38

Strange Brigade — $12

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection — $15

Sword Art Online: Lost Song — $15

Of course, there are a ton of great titles here and it’s hard to know where to start. But obvious recommendations include Jedi: Fallen Order, Resident Evil 7, Journey and Far Cry 4. And really, that’s only scratching the surface.

Tell us, though, what do you plan on picking up from this latest PlayStation sale? As always, once you’ve settled on your selection(s), be sure to share them with us in the usual place below and stay tuned for further deals, as Sony keeps on bringing them it seems.