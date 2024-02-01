All 10 Batman ‘Arkham-verse’ games, ranked

Rocksteady Studios’ Arkham-Verse games are one of the most iconic and influential Batman stories of the 21st century, arguably second only to Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight Trilogy. The games are built on the foundations of Batman: The Animated Series and feature many returning voice actors, but even by the second entry had begun to tell a tale quite different to that previously emerged from Gotham City.

After many years away Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League invites players to return to this strand of DC comics storytelling, though this time from the perspective of the villains. So, what better time than to look back at the last 15 years and rank every Arkham adventure?

10. Batman: Arkham Underworld (2016)

When you think Arkham you think bone-crunching combat and predatory stealth. So this resource managing base building 2016 free-to-play mobile game in which you play villains trying to become Gotham’s most wanted is probably not going to satisfy.

On the positive side it featured many returning Arkham voice actors. But, sadly, the negatives far outweigh the positives and there’s a reason this repetitive game fueled by microtransactions is obscure. Anyway, it was delisted just one year after launch, so even if you wanted to play it you can’t.

9. Batman: Arkham Origins Mobile (2013)

Of the two mobile versions of the Arkham games, this is the lesser entry. Vastly simplifying and limiting the action for a touch screen works fairly well, though this entry is riddled with microtransactions and you will need to open your wallet to proceed through the game. Or, at least, you did need to open your wallet, as it was removed from app stores in 2021.

8. Batman: Arkham City Lockdown (2011)

Arkham City Lockdown isn’t amazing, but it’s above par for a 2011 mobile title. Set just before the events of Arkham City (though is non-canon to the story), it shows the first reactions to Mayor Sharp’s bizarre new urban jail project. Gameplay is simple and the scope is limited, but the graphics hold up, the touch-screen gameplay works fine, and while you can spend money on new skins, you don’t have to.

Of all the Arkham mobile games, this is the best. It’s also still technically available to download if you have an older phone or tablet.

7. Batman: Arkham Origins Blackgate (2013)

A noble but flawed attempt to rework the Arkham series as a 2D Metroidvania platformer. Set in Blackgate Penitentiary after the events of Arkham Origins, Batman enters the prison to quell a riot led by The Joker, Penguin and Black Mask.

Originally released on Nintendo 3DS and PlayStation Vita, it later got a Deluxe Edition with improved graphics and new areas on consoles and PC. I recently replayed it on Steam Deck and it’s a fun ride with some neat ideas, though by no means essential.

6. Batman: Arkham VR (2016)

This early VR title launched with PlayStation VR and is ultimately more of a tech demo than an actual game. That said, while it’s short and shallow, you will genuinely feel like Batman while you play it. Set before Arkham Knight, you play Batman with his “World’s Greatest Detective” hat firmly on rather than his fightin’ gloves.

Sure, it’s all over in about an hour, but even so many years after last playing it I can still vividly remember pretty much everything that happens. That’s got to be a good sign.

5. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League (2024)

It may not be the total disaster everyone feared but of the full-blooded Rocksteady Studios’ developed Arkham titles, it’s undoubtedly their worst effort. A co-op online-focused game loaded with microtransactions and season passes simply isn’t what anyone wanted from this franchise, and while playing it’s easy to wonder what else those nine years since Arkham Knight could have been used for.

On its own merits as a third-person shooter, it’s fine, though lacks the inspiration and confidence of the Batman-led games that made the studio’s name. Let’s hope it doesn’t turn out to Kill the Game Studio.

4. Batman: Arkham Asylum (2009)

Prior to Arkham Asylum there hadn’t been a good Batman game in a very long time, so few were expecting much from the studio previously known for Urban Chaos: Riot Response. But Rocksteady Studios smashed it out of the park and propelled themselves into the upper echelons of the industry overnight.

Though the action is limited to Arkham Island, this means there’s a tight focus on storytelling as you retake it from the inmates and uncover the Joker’s diabolical plans. Aside from looking stunning at the time (and still pretty good now) it debuted the series’ trademark “Freeflow Combat,” and those bone-snapping, acrobatic moves epitomized Batman’s fighting style. A true classic.

3. Batman: Arkham Origins (2013)

Developed by WB Montreal (who would go to develop the unfairly maligned Gotham Knights), this functions as a prequel to the entire Arkham series. Essentially a ‘Year 2’ story, Batman is younger, angrier, and very much the opponent of the corrupt GCPD. Throughout the game he roots out corruption as pieces of the Arkham continuity fall into place, gradually becoming a more rounded Dark Knight.

Annoyingly Rocksteady Studios and Warner Bros. appear to be trying to forget Origins ever happened. It hasn’t been included in the various remaster collections and wasn’t referenced in the recap sequence of Suicide Squad. Here’s hoping it makes a comeback one day, as it’s a very fun adventure.

2. Batman: Arkham Knight (2015)

The grand finale to the Arkham trilogy is undeniably flawed, but the good parts are so good it has to be at number two. Let’s get it out of the way early on: the Batmobile sucks. It’s just about tolerable to drive around the city but the puzzles and races involving it are dull and the less said about the tank battles the better.

Everything else? Well, the Freeflow Combat is polished to a mirror sheen, the story goes places other Batman writers wouldn’t dare to, it’s bristling with fun side stories and great DLC and, even nine years after its release, its visuals outpace many modern games. If it weren’t for that damn Batmobile it’d be top of this list.

1. Batman: Arkham City (2011)

For weeks after its launch, I lived and breathed Arkham City. This expands on everything good about Arkham Asylum, placing you on the streets of Gotham City with legions of cowardly and superstitious criminals lurking below. The environments are beautiful (in a dowdy, run-down sort of way), the gameplay is rich and has depth, and the story — especially its conclusion — contains elements rarely seen in Batman stories.

It’s one of the few games I’ve ever gotten the Platinum Trophy for, finding myself as addicted to its challenge rooms as the core game. The joy I felt on finally cracking the elusive “Perfect Freeflow 2.0” nut has rarely been replicated.