All MCC Minecraft Championship Winners

Noxcrew’s Minecraft Championship is back, after an extended hiatus, for another round of exciting and challenging games for top gamers and influencers across the Minecraft platform.

The 10 teams competing today are gearing up for the opportunity to call themselves the winners of the 20th tournament as excited streamers look forward to tuning in and watching their favorites play. Each team comprises four popular Minecraft gamers, and they go head to head in mini-games that test their skills in everything from survival to teamwork.

Of course, as exciting as the current championship is, the previous wins are still a big honor for victorious teams of the past. From the Purple Pandas in the first MC Championship event to the Green Guardians, who won in the 12th event, they have a fantastic time playing against others within the Minecraft realm. A win is always a sweet treat at the end of a fun afternoon, but the experience is special no matter what.

With games like the Ace Race, Battle Box, and Grid Runners, there is no shortage of fun to be had and creativity to express. The wonderful thing about Minecraft is how imaginative players can be — you can build entire realms into existence, and you can still use that creativity during the Minecraft Championship.

Past winners of the Noxcrew Minecraft Championship are as follows:

Winners of MCC 1 are the Purple Pandas made up of Michaelmcchill, KaraCorvus, Krtzzy, and King_Burren.

HUGE Congratulations to Purple Pandas for winning the first MC Championship event!



It was an incredible show with an unbelievably close finale and they deserve it all! @Michaelmcchill @KaraCorvus @Krtzyy @King_Burren



Give a follow to learn when the next event is! pic.twitter.com/krjUF23Iat — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 17, 2019

The winners of the MCC 2: Aqua Horses consisting of realQuig, HBomb94, Ryguyrocky, and MiniMukaYT

👑 HUGE congratulations to team Aqua Horses for winning MCC #2! 👑



Braved it through all the way to an incredibly intense finale! The crowns are yours! @realQuig @HBomb94 @Ryguyrocky @MiniMukaYT pic.twitter.com/p9haXeLGTB — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) February 9, 2020

The winners of MCC 3 are the Orange Ocelots consisting of Vikkstar123, PeteZahHutt, Smajor1995, and ShubbleYT.

👑 Congrats to the Orange Ocelots for absolutely dominating MCC 3!! 👑 https://t.co/1clBo8ozc6 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) March 14, 2020

Winners of the 4th MCC are the Purple Pandas made up of Wilbur Soot, Technoblade, TommyInnit, and Ph1LzA.

Winners of the 5th MCC are the Yellow Yaks made up of Smajor1995, shelbygraces, realQuig, and seapeekay.

Winners of MCC’s 6th Championship are the Blue Bats consisting of froubery, FundyLive, CptPuffy, and BitzelYT.

👑 Our MCC 6 winners are the BLUE BATS 👑



A huge congratulations to @froubery, @FundyLive, @CptPuffy & @BitzelYT for an amazing win 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1IvzbS6lCz — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) June 13, 2020

Winners of MCC 7 are the Green Guardians consisting of PeteZahHutt, Failwhip, The_Eret, and HBomb94.

👑 Our MCC 7 winners are the GREEN GUARDIANS👑



Huge congratulations to @PeteZahHutt, @Failwhip, @The_Eret and @HBomb94 for that incredible ending!! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jyNKJdzCgk — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) July 18, 2020

Winners of MCC 8 are the Pink Parrots made up of DreamWastTaken, Technothepig, King_Burren, and Michaelmcchill.

👑 Our MCC 8 winners are the PINK PARROTS 👑



Congratulations to @DreamWasTaken, @Technothepig, @King_Burren, @Michaelmcchill 🔥



They really brought home the bacon 🥓 pic.twitter.com/U6Hg2dvrvj — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) August 15, 2020

Winners of the 9th MCC Championship are the Blue Bats consisting of HBomb94, frouberry, falsesymmetry, and renthedog.

👑 Our MCC 9 champions are the BLUE BATS 👑



Congratulations to @HBomb94 @froubery @falsesymmetry @renthedog 🥳



You guys really took it down to the wire! pic.twitter.com/Wmn47WEdTV — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 12, 2020

The 10th MCC winners are the Orange Ocelots made up of PeteZahHutt, Smallishbeans, falsesymmetry, and cubfan135.

👑 Our MCC 10 champions are the ORANGE OCELOTS 👑@PeteZahHutt @Smallishbeans @falsesymmetry @cubfan135



Special congrats to False for firing the final arrow, and for winning both September events 🔥 pic.twitter.com/LD6oqtCT11 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) September 26, 2020

Winners of the 11th MCC are the Fuchsia Frankensteins consisting of Dream, GeorgeNotFound, sapnap, and KarlJacobs_.

👑 Our MCC 11 champions are the Fuchsia Frankensteins👑@Dream @GeorgeNotFound @sapnap @KarlJacobs_



Yes, that's a 100% win rate for Karl who definitely didn't get carried 🔥 pic.twitter.com/t4wx1Imo6A — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 24, 2020

Winners of the 12th MCC are the Green Guardians made up of GeorgeNotFound, Ph1LzA, TapLHarV, and WilburSoot.

👑 Our MCC 12 champions are the Green Guardians! 👑@GeorgeNotFound @Ph1LzA @TapLHarV @WilburSoot



We wanted to win on our birthday, but this is fine… pic.twitter.com/zH6VIwNfW9 — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) November 14, 2020

Winners of the 13th MCC are the Teal Turkeys consisting of The_Eret, IlluminaHD, Krinios, and Punztw.

👑 Our MCC 13 champions are the Teal Turkeys 👑



@The_Eret @IlluminaHD @Krinios @Punztw



Thanks for making our final final such a great one 🤩 pic.twitter.com/HTsHauL43S — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) December 12, 2020

Winners of MCC 14 are the Aqua Axolotls are the wispexe, Smajor1995, HBomb94, and the SolidarityCoUK.

Winners of MCC 15 are the Red Rabbits made up of Dream, Michaelmcchil, Quackity, and sapnap.

Winners of MCC 16: the Pink Parrots consisting of Dream, F1NN5TER, BadBoyHalo, and Seapeekay.

Winners of MCC 17 are the Orange Ocelots made up of falsesymmetry, GrianMC, PeteZahHutt, and SB_737.

The Mustard Mummies won MCC 18 and the team consisted of sylveemhm, TubboLive, sapnap, Smajor1995.

👑 Congratulations to the MUSTARD MUMMIES 👑@sylveemhm @TubboLive @sapnap @Smajor1995



That's two new winners and a fourth win for our beloved Smajor! pic.twitter.com/BZEek7vcSE — MC Championship (@MCChampionship_) October 23, 2021

Winners of MCC 19 are the Ph1Lza, Sneegsnag, tommyinnit, and sapnap.

We’ll be updating with an announcement for the winners of MCC Minecraft 20.