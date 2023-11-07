All ‘Overwatch’ K-pop skins

Blizzard has finally caught up with the times, refusing to be left behind by the likes of Riot Games and all of its K-pop collaborations. The only difference is that Overwatch managed to snag LE SSERAFIM – one of the biggest girl groups of the time.

The collaboration with the K-pop group gathered quite mixed reviews. Metalheads, who wholeheartedly believe their music taste is superior to LE SSERAFIM’s bubblegum pop, opposed the collab very vocally. However, everyone else with even the slightest bit of taste in contemporary music undeniably noticed that the company’s first music collab couldn’t have been any more perfect.

The collab brought a myriad of goodies to players, from K-pop skins to new dances and even an entirely brand new arcade game mode – but let’s be real, we all just wanna see the skins. Here they are, with all the bundle details.

ANTIFRAGILE Slay Star Sombra Skin

via Blizzard

Sombra’s K-pop bundle comes with:

ANTIFRAGILE Slay Star Sombra Skin

Name Card: ANTIFRAGILE Slay Star

1 Epic Emote: Choreography

Victory Pose: Slay Star Pose

Sombra’s new legendary K-pop skin is called the “ANTIFRAGILE Slay Star Sombra Skin,” and it features a bunch of subtle references to LE SSERAFIM. With an edgier look that perfectly captures both Sombra’s personality and LE SSERAFIM’s cooler outfits, her skin stands out as one of the best in the entire collaboration. The shiny leggings and the cute new weapon are enough to make any fan rush to get it.

ANTIFRAGILE Traysi Tracer Skin

via Blizzard

Tracer’s K-pop bundle comes with:

ANTIFRAGILE Traysi Tracer Skin

Name Card: ANTIFRAGILE Traysi

1 Epic Emote: Choreography

Victory Pose: Traysi Pose

Some fans believe Tracer’s Traysi skin was the most generic out of the entire collaboration, but we’re here to argue otherwise. While it also features iconic leggings like Sombra, the entire attire received quite the upgrade with details reminiscent of LE SSERAFIM’s cute concepts. The heart belt, the classic pink, purple, and blue color scheme, and the snazzy pair of glasses are just some of the small details.

Brigitte ANTIFRAGILE BB Brigitte Skin

via Blizzard

Brigitte’s K-pop bundle comes with:

ANTIFRAGILE BB Brigitte Skin

Name Card: ANTIFRAGILE BB

1 Epic Emote: Choreography

Victory Pose: BB Pose

Brigitte’s ANTIFRAGILE BB skin is by far one of her best attires in the entire game. While we love her policewoman skin, nothing beats the hip-hop-forward clothes from K-pop. The baggy jeans, purple crop top, and white bandana with the LE SSERAFIM logo are just so perfect that we can almost imagine Brigitte in a dance practice room, trying out the sideways arm movements to take down all her enemies.

ANTIFRAGILE Kira-Kira Kiriko Skin

via Blizzard

Kiriko’s K-pop bundle comes with:

ANTIFRAGILE Kira-Kira Kiriko Skin

Name Card: ANTIFRAGILE Kira-Kira

1 Epic Emote: Choreography

Victory Pose: Kira-Kira Pose

Weapon Charm: Kira-Kiramari

We gotta give it to Blizzard when it comes to Kiriko’s skins – it never misses. Arguably the best skin in the entire collaboration, Kiriko’s outfit just captures the edgy girl group vibe like none other. The ripped-up shorts with the pockets showing, the long combat boots, the headphones, and the LE SSERAFIM bandana – it is absolutely perfect from top to bottom.

ANTIFRAGILE Dazzle D.Va Skin

via Blizzard

D.va’s K-pop bundle comes with:

ANTIFRAGILE Dazzle D.Va Skin

Name Card: ANTIFRAGILE Dazzle

1 Epic Emote: Choreography

Victory Pose: Dazzle Pose

Much like Kiriko and Brigitte, our favorite tank’s skin is also fitting for the collaboration. Her uniquely edgy pants, along with the mesh crop top, choker, and purple hair, are the perfect details to make up the coolest D.Va skin. Unfortunately, it is hidden inside the mecha for most of the game. But here’s the catch: the mecha also features an obvious reference to LE SSERAFIM, with a purple, pink, and blue color scheme on the metal.

Fawksey James Junkrat Skin

via Blizzard

Unlike the aforementioned heroes, Junkrat’s K-pop skin can’t be purchased in a bundle or even individually. However, you can obtain it for free by completing the Concert Clash challenge in the special crossover game mode. And perhaps that’s for the best, because every K-pop group has its designated group of fanboys, and Junkrat is here representing them, as he should. Get it, Junkie.

So far, these are all the available K-pop skins in the game, since this was Blizzard’s very first music collaboration. Perhaps in the future, the list will get longer, but for now, you can purchase all of these skins in a bundle (2500 coins for each hero), or individually on the store.