How to unlock the LE SSERAFIM skins in ‘Overwatch 2’

Overwatch is arguably that game that completely misses the target when it comes to quite literally everything (no pun intended). But we gotta hand it to Blizzard, they totally nailed it with the K-Pop collab with LE SSERAFIM.

With all the fuss about support nerfs and character reworks, it’s no wonder Overwatch has turned into a constant letdown. Still, we can’t help but wrap up our days with an 8-loss streak in Silver. Okay, maybe I’m projecting, but we’ve all been there. So, let’s face it; when we’re frustrated with a game, the best way to shake things up is with a cool collab. We’ve seen it happen with PUBG and BLACKPINK, and even League of Legends with NEWJEANS.

Blizzard, of course, wanted in on the action. And since BTS is still on a break, the smart move is to team up with other HYBE groups, like LE SSERAFIM. So this is how you snag all those awesome girly-girl skins!

Which heroes are getting new skins on Overwatch?

A collaboration between LE SSERAFIM and Overwatch had already been suspected by some eagle-eyed fans who noticed hints here and there. Just a few hours ago, we finally got to see the results of this hard-won collaboration in a music video, featuring beautiful animations showcasing the skins that will likely be released for Sombra, Brigitte, Kiriko, D.va, and Tracer.

In addition to this sneak peek at the skins, Blizzard has also confirmed that the K-pop collaboration will encompass legendary hero skins, in-game items, and even a mysterious LE SSERAFIM-inspired game mode. Unfortunately, the requirements for obtaining each skin have not yet been announced, but we will surely get more information in the upcoming days.

Given Blizzard’s track record, each legendary skin typically carries a price tag of around $20. Therefore, the upcoming skins will likely follow the same pricing pattern. They may also be available in a bundle, much like what happened previously with the Diablo Lilith skin for Moira. Further information will be disclosed on October 30, while the in-game content itself is set to launch on November 1, so we might need to hold out until then.