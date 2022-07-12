Since the early days of their debut, K-pop girl group BLACKPINK has been one of the most popular from the Korean wave among Western fans. The quartet, along with their label YG Entertainment, has done a great job of making sure the world knows who they are and appreciates their talent – a feat amplified with numerous successful partnerships. And among those, one special case is the collaboration with battle royale game PUBG Mobile.

PUBG Mobile players have seen plenty of crossovers and collaborations throughout the game’s four-year history, from the hit anime series Jujutsu Kaisen to your friendly neighborhood superhero, Spider-Man. Blackpink’s special event in the game, in 2020, was two months long and included an exclusive new song release and a showmatch played by the four members of the group. They also had their own event in PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS, the original version of the game for PC and consoles. Earlier this year, a voice pack by Lisa was spotted in the mobile title as well.

With a comeback in the works and expected for August, Blackpink’s first announcement was none other than a return to PUBG Mobile. This time, Jennie, Jisoo, Lisa, and Rosé will have their own in-game concert, called The Virtual.

The Virtual will take place over two weekends: July 22-23 and July 29-30 for North and South America; July 23-24 and July 30-31 for the rest of the world. The group is expected to have their own 3D avatars performing, as well as the debut of a new song from the comeback album.

You may be wondering how to watch the concert, especially if you are not a PUBG Mobile fan. If that is the case, the game already released some info, and more should be on the way soon.

How to watch BLACKPINK: THE VIRTUAL concert in PUBG Mobile

Image via Tencent

What PUBG Mobile shared so far, via the game’s official Twitter account, is that players who join until July 15 will get a free in-game concert ticket. The following day, July 16, a free resource pack for the concert will be available for download.

Download the game & join us on July 15th to receive a free in-game concert ticket. On the 16th, download the concert resource pack!



Stay tuned for more info!https://t.co/L5IS342HaU — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) July 12, 2022

For more specific information on how to access the concert in the game, you can follow PUBG Mobile’s social media accounts and stay tuned. When new details come out, they will be sure to let players and fans know exactly what to do not to miss a unique concert by their favorite artists.