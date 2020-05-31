Amazon Giving Away 7 Games For Free For A Limited Time

Moving into the month of June, a lot of people around the world are still finding themselves stuck inside thanks to stay-at-home orders. As we all know, it can sometimes be a bit boring when you’re cooped up all day, but Amazon is hoping to make the next few weeks a little less stressful. Starting tomorrow, you’ll be able to download seven games for free – as long as you’re an Amazon or Twitch Prime member, that is.

As has become tradition, the retail giant will be offering these games free of charge for the next month. Come July, however, they’re set to vanish from the rotating catalog of free offerings, meaning you’ll want to grab them as soon as possible.

So, which titles will you be able to get your hands on? Well, anyone’s who eagerly awaiting the launch of Cyberpunk 2077 should check out Observer, a psychological horror game by the developers of Layers of Fear that draws heavily from the cyberpunk subgenre.

If you’re looking for something with a bit more action, Project Warlock will satisfy fans of first-person shooters like Doom or Wolfenstein. If you prefer your action to be a tad more vehicular, however, Steel Rats might be up your alley, with a focus on motorcycle combat and fast, 2.5D gameplay. On the other hand, check out Dream Daddy: A Dad Dating Simulator or Max: The Curse of Brotherhood for something a little more lighthearted.

Last, but certainly not least, roguelike fans can dive into The Flame in the Flood, a survival game that takes place on the backwaters of a run-down America, and also the remastered version of Forsaken. If you’re an Amazon or Twitch Prime member, you won’t want to pass on this deal, especially since it won’t cost you a single penny. And if you’re planning on downloading these free games, be sure to let us know which one you’ll be playing first in the comments section below.