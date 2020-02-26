Apex Legends’ Drew McCoy Breaks The Silence On Leaving Respawn Entertainment

One of the people responsible for helping Respawn Entertainment establish itself as the market leader it is today has parted ways with the company.

Drew McCoy, a founding developer for the studio after various members of Infinity Ward (including himself) split from Call of Duty publisher Activision, has confirmed the news of his departure on social media. Having worked on both Titanfall and its cult favourite sequel to, more recently, taking on the role of executive producer for Apex Legends, it’s not yet clear how much of an impact McCoy’s leaving will have on the battle royale, and we’ve yet to hear any word in regards to his replacement.

Those details and more will likely surface in due time, of course, but as for McCoy, he briefly touched on the reasons for his exit in a brief statement over on Twitter which you can see below.

Thanks so much to everyone for the incredible support today. I wish I could respond to everyone individually. For those asking, I decided after ten (14 if you count the IW days) years it was time for a bit of a break, and to find new challenges. That said, I am really… 1/2 — Drew McCoy (@DKo5) February 25, 2020

…looking forward to following and playing Apex (and MOHAB!) as a fan. The teams at Respawn are the best in the business and I can't wait to see what everyone there does! 2/2 — Drew McCoy (@DKo5) February 25, 2020

In regards to the friends and colleagues he leaves behind, McCoy couldn’t have kinder words to share about them as well as his former employer as a whole. “I am really looking forward to following and playing Apex as a fan. The teams at Respawn are the best in the business and I can’t wait to see what everyone there does!” he exclaims. before signing off on the subject for good. An interesting turn of events then, no doubt, and we wish McCoy the best of luck in his future endeavours.

As for Apex Legends, Respawn, despite being a man down, so to speak, forges ahead with new and exciting updates in the near future and beyond. Despite having only just rolled out Season 4: Assimilation, the studio has already held one limited-time event – the return of Kings Canyon – with promises of even more surprises on the horizon. As always, we’ll be sure to keep you abreast of all the latest news concerning current events in World’s Edge, but for now, feel free to share your thoughts in regards to McCoy’s departure in the comments below!