Apex Legends Is Bringing Back Kings Canyon

Apex Legends fans hankering for some locational diversity in their favourite battle royale are in for a treat very soon.

Yesterday, Respawn Entertainment confirmed via social media that original map Kings Canyon will once again be open for business, but only for a limited time. Access to the battleground will be granted later today and continue to be available up until next week, February 24th, but why the incredibly tight window of availability? Who knows, though the extremely brief period will undoubtedly contribute to elevated server traffic over the coming weekend.

It’s worth noting, too, that you won’t have to rely on luck for a return visit, as the developer confirms that players will have the option of choosing between both Kings Canyon and World’s Edge until the event period ends. Check out the announcement below:

We're going back to where it all started. 😎 Starting tomorrow through Feb 24, in addition to World's Edge, Season 1 Kings Canyon will also be available to play. pic.twitter.com/OLDCegRrPX — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) February 20, 2020

Interestingly, this will be the first time since Apex‘s launch – special events and modes excluded – that both maps will be available concurrently, and it’ll certainly be interesting to see which one comes out on top in terms of popularity. That’s assuming, of course, that Respawn sees fit to share such information, and we imagine that this is likely a means of testing the waters for a potentially permanent offering.

We’ll have to wait and see what transpires there, but Kings Canyon is back for now, at least. Do note, too, that this will be the first opportunity players have of traversing the environment with both Crypto and Revenant in standard play and should make for some interesting changes to the established meta.

Apex Legends Season 4: Assimilation is available now for consoles and PC. For a breakdown of all the new content meant to keep you occupied for the next three (ish) months, see here.