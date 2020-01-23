Everything You Need To Know About Apex Legends Season 4
Hold fast, Apex Legends fans, the wait for a fresh season is almost over.
Officially unveiled by a content-packed livestream earlier today, developer Respawn Entertainment finally put to rest a number of rumors concerning Season 4, including long-awaited confirmation of the battle royale’s newest hero, Forge. Alongside the musclebound bruiser’s grand entrance, the studio noted another sandbox addition in the form of new weapon, the Sentinel. This bolt-action sniper rifle is described as a powerhouse by executive producer Drew McCoy and, unlike other weapons in its archetype, will feature a unique charge mechanic.
Two major reveals already, then, but we’re just getting started. Thanks to the recently updated official website, Respawn has shared further details on what fans can expect once Season 3 leaves next month. Continue through the break below for a full overview.
New Legend: Forge
- Confident yet humble, Forge uses his size, strength, and heavy-duty Shatter Gauntlets to batter his opponents into submission.
All-New Battle Pass
- Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens, Music Packs, and more!
New Weapon: Sentinel
- Cut through your enemies’ armor before they ever see you coming with this bolt-action sniper rifle.
Ranked Series 3
- Hone your skills in the new series of Ranked mode. Drop in and discover your true nature.
And as if that wasn’t already enough to whet your appetite, Respawn signs off with some special news for Apex fans who have been present since the game launched last year. From the first week of Season 4: Assimilation’s arrival to February 11th, anyone who logs into the game will receive a special Anniversary Gift bundle, the contents of which are as follows:
- Year 1 Origami Flyer charm (if you’ve got any ideas for cotton, please let us know)
- Year 1 Loyalty badge (color changes depending on veteran status)
- 10k XP for your first match of the day (available each day)
That about wraps up everything we know about Apex Legends Season 4 so far, but you can expect Respawn to share even more details – including a trailer – in the run-up to launch on February 4th, so stay tuned!
Source: Apex Legends
