Everything You Need To Know About Apex Legends Season 4

Hold fast, Apex Legends fans, the wait for a fresh season is almost over.

Officially unveiled by a content-packed livestream earlier today, developer Respawn Entertainment finally put to rest a number of rumors concerning Season 4, including long-awaited confirmation of the battle royale’s newest hero, Forge. Alongside the musclebound bruiser’s grand entrance, the studio noted another sandbox addition in the form of new weapon, the Sentinel. This bolt-action sniper rifle is described as a powerhouse by executive producer Drew McCoy and, unlike other weapons in its archetype, will feature a unique charge mechanic.

Two major reveals already, then, but we’re just getting started. Thanks to the recently updated official website, Respawn has shared further details on what fans can expect once Season 3 leaves next month. Continue through the break below for a full overview.

New Legend: Forge

Confident yet humble, Forge uses his size, strength, and heavy-duty Shatter Gauntlets to batter his opponents into submission.

All-New Battle Pass

Over 100 exclusive items including Legendary skins, Apex Packs, Loading Screens, Music Packs, and more!

New Weapon: Sentinel

Cut through your enemies’ armor before they ever see you coming with this bolt-action sniper rifle.

Ranked Series 3

Hone your skills in the new series of Ranked mode. Drop in and discover your true nature.

And as if that wasn’t already enough to whet your appetite, Respawn signs off with some special news for Apex fans who have been present since the game launched last year. From the first week of Season 4: Assimilation’s arrival to February 11th, anyone who logs into the game will receive a special Anniversary Gift bundle, the contents of which are as follows: