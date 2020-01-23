Apex Legends Officially Reveals Its Next New Legend

Respawn Entertainment has finally pulled back the lid on Apex Legends Season 4.

Over the last week or so, tons of leaks have surfaced which all pointed to Season 3’s successor arriving early next month. And sure enough, the developer has now confirmed that the next season will get underway on February 4th. And not only that, but it’ll also be bringing along a brand new Legend in the form of Forge, who’s been heavily rumored to be the next playable character to be added to the roster.

Described as a brawler and a “Space MMA champion,” he’s also “the first Legend directly sponsored by a corporation within the world’s lore, Hammond Robotics.” And you can get a better look at him below, along with what appears to be a pretty apt description of the hero:

“Confident yet humble, Forge uses his size, strength, and heavy-duty Shatter Gauntlets to batter his opponents into submission.”

Unfortunately, we don’t have too much more to go on just yet, but from what we know so far, Forge appears to be an exciting new addition to the roster, one who’ll no doubt shake up the game in some interesting ways. And already we’re itching to get our hands on him to see how he stacks up against the rest of the gang. Will he be an overpowered brute and become a new fan favorite? Or will his hulking size come with some considerable drawbacks? Time will tell.

Of course, we should also start to learn a bit more about season 4 in the near future now that it’s been officially announced, so be sure to stay tuned. And in the meantime, for those still grinding out everything that Apex Legends‘ ongoing Grand Soirée event has brought us, remember that you only have until January 28th until it’s gone.