Leaked Apex Legends Art Reveals The Next Potential Hero

Respawn Entertainment is on the cusp of officially announcing Apex Legends Season 4.

Over the last week or so, a number of leaks provided by data miners implied that Season 3’s successor is due to land in early February, with several hype-building teaser events due in the interim. As foretold, the first of these – the strange sighting of a UFO in the skies above World’s Edge – appeared yesterday, immediately prompting frenzied speculation over what’s to come. The leading theory currently, it seems, is that an extraterrestrial invasion will serve as the catalyst for Season 4’s arrival, but it’s still early days yet – anything could change.

What we know to be almost certain, however, is that the battle royale’s upcoming refresh will, like previous seasons, introduce a brand new hero and weapon meant to shake up the metagame. And thanks to well-known data miner Shrugtal, we now have another look at who that could be.

Discovered via the game’s PC files, this handsome gentleman is the real deal and, according to Shrugtal, calls himself Forge. The bare-chested brawler is largely considered to be a defensive archetype similar to that of Caustic or Gibraltar, but truthfully, we won’t know for sure how he’s intended to be played until Respawn makes an official announcement. It’s worth noting, too, that Forge (if that’s even his real name) might not necessarily even be the next hero in-line to join Apex Legends‘ roster.

That seems like the most likely outcome, given how today’s leak looks like finalized concept art similar to that leaked for Crypto prior to Season 3, but we can’t be certain. There is, after all, the mysterious Revenant still lurking in the shadows, so we’ll just have to wait and see where the hype train takes us over the next few days. Stay tuned.