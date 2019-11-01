Apex Legends Datamine Reveals Leaked Character Revenant’s Abilities

Respawn Entertainment has been getting progressively more experimental with every new hero it introduces to Apex Legends.

Octane’s Launch Pad, Wattson’s electrified pylons and Crypto’s reconnaissance drone have worked wonders in reinvigorating the battle royale’s metagame, but the best is yet to come, it seems. Revenant, the shadowy overseer of Kings Canyon’s ongoing Shadowfall LTM, has long been rumored as the next character to join Apex‘s ever-growing roster. Indeed, thanks to a recent leak, fans are keenly aware of the developer’s plans when it comes to new bringing in blood, though such tentative schedules are always subject to change.

With that said, Revenant remains the frontrunner as Crypto’s successor and, thanks to the recent efforts of reputed leaker That1MiningGuy, we now have what appears to be a first look at the character’s full toolkit.

Check it out below:

Regular Stance

Passive: Infiltrator – Faster movement speed when crouched; wall climb higher.

Mark for Death – Throws a poison dagger that reveals a target’s location for 60 seconds.

Poison Bomb – Launches a poison bomb that damages and slows any enemies hit.

Death Recall – Deploys a totem that revives teammates when killed or downed.

Shadow Stance

Passive: Infiltrator – Faster movement speed when crouched; wall climb higher

Shadow Walk – Silences footsteps for 6 seconds.

Shadow Step – Revenant sends out a shadow of itself. Reactivating Shadow Step will teleport Revenant to his clone.

Shadow Door – Creates a temporary (5 seconds) through walls.

Rather than settle on a single set of abilities, Respawn seems intent on pulling out all the stops for Revenant by allowing players to switch between two completely unique combat stances. What, if any, restrictions will be in place to ensure the hero isn’t immediately labelled as overpowered remains to be seen, though, with an eclectic set of abilities such as these, I can only imagine switching between both stances will incur some form of cooldown.

As always, it’s worth noting that all of the above remains unconfirmed until Respawn says otherwise, so don’t be surprised if Revenant undergoes several changes ahead of their debut in Apex Legends. For a more in-depth look at today’s big leak, hit the link below.