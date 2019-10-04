Apex Legends Leaks Reveal Zombies And Potential PvE Event For Halloween

October may have only just begun, but Respawn is already prepping Apex Legends for Halloween, it seems. Several months back, data miners discovered several graphical assets and references to a spooktastic event featuring giant spiders and other creepy crawlies. The developer has yet to confirm said invasion of overgrown arachnids, but we now know for a fact that the battle royale will celebrate the year’s scariest holiday in some form or fashion.

That much was confirmed by Pathfinder voice actor Chris Edgerly in a recent interview, who revealed that the robot will play an integral role in the limited-time affair. Beyond that, however, fans have remained largely in the dark in regards to the festivities that will be on offer in just a few week’s time. Well, until now, that is.

Trusted Apex Legends data miner Shrugtal has discovered a number of video files tucked away in Season 3: Meltdown, all of which you can check out below.

Forgot to look in the videos folder 🙂 pic.twitter.com/4mgQ3DBYgy — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 2, 2019

Now, I’m no palaeontologist, but that certainly looks like an undead, fire-breathing dinosaur (or perhaps a Leviathan?) to my eyes. What’s more, the lightning-fast figure that sneaks up on poor Wraith while she’s looting definitely hints at some sort of PvE players vs. zombies mode. Oh, and speaking of the undead, check out the animation below, said to play whenever players open special Halloween-themed loot boxes.

Zombie animation when revealed inside a loot box for the halloween event #ApexLegends pic.twitter.com/LtEmAJ37q2 — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) October 3, 2019

Finally, Shrugtal notes that the suspected limited-time mode will take place in a re-skinned version of Kings Canyon, Shadowfall, and be hosted by the mysterious Revenant.

If that name rings a few bells, it’s likely due to the character having been referenced several times in the past as being a potential new hero. Does this mean that Apex Legends is about to get yet another playable character? Probably not, considering newcomer Crypto isn’t even a week old, but who knows – there’s always the chance that Respawn will surprise us. Watch this space for more.