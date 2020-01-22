Respawn’s first tentative steps towards teasing Apex Legends Season 4 have begun right on cue.

As predicted earlier this week by data miners forcing their way into the battle royale’s files, fans think they’ve discovered the first of what’s likely to be several in-game events leading into Season 3’s successor. Reporting their own findings on Twitter, Shrugtal notes that strange objects have started materializing in the sky over World’s Edge, a sign many are taking to mean that an alien invasion is imminent.

You can check out the unidentified flying objects for yourselves via the gallery below:

Apex Legends Season 4 Teaser Hints At Alien Invasion 1 of 4

Click to skip





MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

Tough to spot they may be, but even at such extreme distances, players have noted that the faint light emitting from both objects is distinctly different. One of these, says Shrugtal, could be a care package, while the other…well, let’s just say you might want to have some sturdy shelter on-hand over the next few days as a crash landing might be in order. References to several new zones, including ‘Fragment_West’ and ‘Fragment_East’ suggest that one of the orbiting objects will eventually enter the atmosphere, split the ground asunder and deploy what appears to be a machine referred to in game files only as a ‘Harvester.’

New zones are called fragment west and fragment east (and harvester), is this thing gonna crash or deploy some machine? pic.twitter.com/wEnhWjWP1a — Shrugtal (@shrugtal) January 21, 2020

Sounds like a tall order, to say the least, but given how Respawn has already moved Apex‘s ever-growing cast of heroes across the stars already, it stands to reason that other (most definitely hostile) lifeforms exist in its universe. With Season 4 not due to officially begin for another few weeks and a slew of other teasers undoubtedly on the cards, witnesses to this strange new phenomenon can expect the plot to thicken over the coming days, so stay tuned.

As for those still grinding out everything that Apex Legends‘ ongoing Grand Soirée event has to offer, you’ve got until January 28th until it’s gone for good.