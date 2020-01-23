Apex Legends Season 4 Livestream Coming Later Today

Apex Legends fans will have the opportunity to get their first official look at Season 4 very soon.

Confirmed recently via Twitter, Respawn Entertainment announced that players will be provided with a glimpse of what’s to come via a livestream coming later today. Those intending to get front row seats for the event will want to head on over to Twitch at 10 am PST/1 pm ET/6 pm GMT for the preview, which, the developer says, will also serve to celebrate the battle royale’s one-year anniversary.

Cheers to one year! 🎉 Tune in tomorrow at 10am PST for a special edition Devstream where we celebrate year one of Apex as well as get our first look at Season 4. pic.twitter.com/6acmxFhHem — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) January 22, 2020

Apex Legends Gallery 1 of 15

Click to skip



























MORE FROM THE WEB Click to zoom

As for what the studio plans to show, we won’t know for sure until the countdown reaches zero, though due to recent leaks, we’re willing to hazard a guess.

Thanks to the efforts of several data miners, Season 4’s hero looks increasingly likely to be Forge. While official confirmation of the name is still forthcoming, fans have been treated to a first look at the character thanks to concept art discovered in Apex‘s files. Sporting a look not dissimilar to that of Overwatch’s Doomfist, many are expecting Forge to be yet another addition to the game’s defensive archetype, which currently only has three members: Gibraltar, Caustic and Wattson. Should Forge ultimately turn out not to be Season 4’s newcomer, though, next in line considered most likely is the mysterious Revenant. You can find out more about the malevolent AI over here.

As for the remainder of potential reveals, either a new playspace or changes to existing map World’s Edge seems likely, as too, does the addition of a new weapon or gadget to help shake up Apex Legends‘ metagame.

Is there something, in particular, you’re hoping to see unveiled in today’s livestream? If so, let us know in the usual place below!