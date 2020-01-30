Watch: Apex Legends Season 4 Launch Trailer Confirms Revenant

Well there you have it, folks; Forge is out, Revenant is in.

Respawn Entertainment finally released the launch trailer for Apex Legends Season 4 just moments ago, revealing that the battle royale’s next playable Legend is, in fact, the robotic assassin. As expected of these cinematic affairs, no actual gameplay of the character in action was shown, though what fans were treated to instead was well worth the wait. Appearing to serve as an origin story, of sorts, for Revenant, the video details a typical day in the life of a deadly efficient killer.

You can check out the epic action for yourselves above or, alternatively, see official art of the skull-faced hitman via the gallery below.

“Consumed by hate and obsessed with revenge,” reads the character’s recently updated description over on Apex‘s official Season 4 site, adding “Revenant uses unnatural abilities to haunt his enemies and defy death.” As previous leaks have suggested, it appears as if Revenant will have the ability to change forms in the heat of battle, one intended for direct confrontation, the other for silently stalking his prey. The neat trick sure sounds overpowered, though we’ll reserve final judgement until after Season 4’s launch when players have had time to put the hero (or in this case, villain) through his paces. You can likely expect a full rundown of Revenant’s skills to arrive over the coming days but for now, do yourselves a favor and give the slick launch trailer another watch or two.

Apex Legends Season 4 kicks off February 4th for all available platforms. For a full overview of all the new content – including the Sentinel sniper rifle and Ranked play improvements – headed your way next week, see here.