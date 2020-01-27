New Apex Legends Trailer Kills Off Season 4’s Forge And Reveals Revenant

Apex Legends fans are currently enjoying one hell of an emotional rollercoaster ride in the build-up to Season 4 and we’re excited to see how it’ll end.

Last week, developer Respawn Entertainment revealed via a special livestream that Forge would be next in line to join the battle royale’s existing cast. Viewers tuning in were even treated to a first look at the self-assured warrior and close-quarters brawler but now… Well, we’re not sure what to believe anymore. Just moments ago, an animated short – titled Up Close and Personal with Lisa Stone – depicts Forge giving a one-to-one interview with Stone discussing his recent selection for the Apex Games.

Towards the trailer’s end, however, what appears to be a technical fault swallows the set in darkness and cuts away from Forge mid-dialogue. Within moments of cutting back to the newcomer, a shadowy figure seen creeping up behind Forge promptly skewers him from behind with a human-sized blade. The assassin in question, you ask? You’ve seen the headline; it’s Revenant. Check out the bite-sized film for yourselves below.

While some think he’s not ready for the Games, James "The Forge" McCormick is confident his Shatter Gauntlets and full backing from Hammond Robotics will help him make his mark in the Arena. Don't miss this special episode of "Up Close and Personal with Lisa Stone". pic.twitter.com/pYQiSJqZ5K — Outlands Television (@PlayApex) January 27, 2020

But wait, the plot thickens!

Taking a short detour to Apex Legends‘ official Season 4 page, the section originally dedicated to detailing Forge has since been greyed out, with the words “RIP Jimmie “Forge” McCormick now underpinning his profile picture. “Never defeated (except for that one time)” reads the obituary, seemingly confirming that Respawn had planned to introduce Revenant in Season 4 all along. If accurate, the stunt is a terrific bait and switch on the developer’s behalf, and fans are already going crazy over the plot twist on social media.

What remains unclear now, however, is whether Season 4 will continue the trend of only introducing one character or if the studio plans to add both Forge and Revenant within the next three months. We’re no experts – it certainly looks to us as if poor Mr McCormick is a dead man – but we can’t imagine Respawn would go through all the effort of creating a character just for the sake of a publicity stunt.

In any case, we’ll be keeping a close eye on this one and will update you accordingly, so stay tuned.