Apex Legends Season 4 Trailer Allegedly Leaks, Teases New Champion Revenant

While it’s had its fair share of bumps and bruises over the last year, Apex Legends has continued to churn out content at a steady rate, and recently, Respawn Entertainment pulled back the curtain on the upcoming fourth season. As you might imagine, there’s plenty to look forward to, including a new legend, a sentinel bolt-action sniper rifle, and an all-new battle pass (if you’ve yet to dig into what’s on the horizon, be sure to check out our breakdown of Season 4).

Needless to say, Respawn has been doing a great job at drip-feeding new information to the fanbase, but it looks like someone might have jumped the gun, so to speak. As reported by ComicBook.com, a supposedly leaked trailer has been making its way around the web, and it hints at another yet-to-be-released playable character. Specifically, Revenant.

Don’t be surprised if that name sounds at all familiar. We’ve been reporting on Revenant for some time now, as he’s popped up in datamines over the past few months, and was even teased through in-game events. Fans are waiting for Respawn to give him a proper reveal, but so far, they’ve remained silent on all matters relating to his existence.

However, we now have something concrete to go off of. YouTuber iLootGames apparently got a look at the aforementioned leaked trailer before it was taken down, and managed to snag a screenshot of Revenant. The below image is promotional in nature (and not an in-engine picture), but it’s been enough to drive Apex Legends fans into a frenzy.

Of course, we’re going to wait until EA and Respawn officially confirm all of this, but for now, we’ll be anxiously awaiting any more news surrounding Revenant. Thankfully, Season 4 of Apex Legends is set to kick off on February 4th, so at least we’ll have something to keep us busy in the meantime.