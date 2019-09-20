Apex Legends Store Update Finally Makes Cosmetics More Affordable

Apex Legends is currently the talk of the town, thanks to a certain announcement made yesterday.

The battle royale’s third major update, Season 3: Meltdown, is scheduled to arrive next month, October 1st, bringing with it the usual deluge of new content for fans to sink their teeth into. We’ll spare you the exhaustive list for now, but newcomer Crypto, as well as Titanfall 2‘s Charge Rifle and myriad improvements to ranked play, are on the cards.

Given the circumstances, Kings Canyon regulars can also expect a refreshed Battle Pass to accompany all of the above that will inevitably coax players into devoting countless hours towards hitting max rank. Rewards for such efforts, as always, will be premium currency and crafting materials, but let’s not beat around the bush – character and weapon skins are the main attraction. Fortunately, all cosmetics featured on the Battle Pass will be unlockable through play, but the same can’t be said for those exclusive to Apex‘s in-game store.

As a free-to-play title, the presence of premium outfits and weapon decals is to be expected, though Respawn’s pricing model has never been well-received and oftentimes outright criticized. It comes as somewhat of a surprise, then, that the developer has finally taken that feedback on board and released an update to address such concerns.

As per the screenshot above, taken by Reddit user BassyDaveyy, a huge number of Apex‘s store-only cosmetics have had their asking prices slashed by up to 50%, making them considerably more affordable. Legendary weapon skins usually tagged for 1,800 ($18) Apex Coins are now a modest 900, though the discounts come with a catch. The sale period is only scheduled to run for a week, so if you’ve got money to burn, now’s the time to do it.

With any luck, Respawn will take note of the increased cosmetic sales its new initiative has resulted in and commit to a permanent price drop for Apex Legends‘ optional extras. Fingers crossed.