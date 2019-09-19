Respawn Announces Apex Legends Season 3 And Reveals Crypto

Apex Legends is well on its way to enjoying much success as we head into the final stretch of 2019, but as fans will know, that hasn’t always been the case.

Respawn’s battle royale title saw an explosive burst of initial popularity upon launch, but shortly after, the game started hemorrhaging players due to numerous issues that were simply too hard to ignore. Bugs, performance quirks, a serious lack of content and more all threatened to derail the shooter before it even had a chance to really establish itself.

But thankfully, Respawn was able to turn things around. The arrival of Season 2: Battle Charge back in the summer went a long way to helping Apex Legends achieve a much-needed course correction and ever since, folks have been eager to find out what lies ahead. Thankfully, the developer has now revealed just that, officially announcing Season 3 (arriving on October 1st) via the Tweet below:

Prepare yourselves for Apex Legends Season 3: Meltdown! Dropping October 1, Meltdown brings a new contender to the arena, Crypto, an all-new Battle Pass, Ranked Series 2 and more. Get the first details and prepare for more reveals before Meltdown begins! https://t.co/bZl59HS6d3 pic.twitter.com/k2tjZmIp17 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) September 19, 2019

So yes, as per all those leaks and rumors, Crypto will indeed be the new Legend coming with Season 3. But that won’t be the only thing to look forward to, as EA has detailed what else is headed down the pipeline over on their official website and we’re told that we can also expect a brand new Battle Pass, the new Charge Rifle weapon, Ranked Series 2 and more.

The company has promised they have a lot of other exciting things to reveal as well but won’t do so until we inch a bit closer to Season 3’s debut on October 1st. So far, though, the next major update for Apex Legends is certainly looking promising and we can’t wait to get our hands on Crypto and find out what else Respawn Entertainment has cooked up for us.