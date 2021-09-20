Atlus Announces A Forthcoming Announcement On Persona’s 25th Anniversary And Fans Are Not Having It

Today is the 25th anniversary of the beloved Persona series, first published by Atlus as a subseries in the Megami Tensei franchise. 1996’s Revelations: Persona was originally released in Japan and North America on the PlayStation, and received a PSP port in 2009 under the name Shin Megami Tensei: Persona. The first game in the long-running JRPG series to be released in America, it met critical praise and excitement (soon overshadowed by the phenomenon of Final Fantasy VII).

Now a well-established series, the latest mainline release for the franchise was 2019’s Persona 5 Royal, a definitive edition of the decade-defining JRPG, while the latest spin-off game came in 2020 with Persona 5 Strikers, a crossover game with Koei Tecmo’s Dynasty Warriors. But Persona 5 was originally released in 2016, and it brought many new fans to the series. It’s really been 5 years since a mainline game, and fans are eager for more.

Given today’s anniversary, fans of the series were expectant. Now that the 20th has come and gone in Japan, we know everything Atlus had in store for the anniversary.

And that was… a webpage promising future announcements.

There’s a little more news, to be fair, like wallpapers for your phone and the actual announcement that the Atlus web store is getting an overhaul in October. But fans were not so soothed.

Me when atlus doesn't announce anything on September 20th pic.twitter.com/YEpU8dwUjg — Star (@Star_Powerup) September 20, 2021

Atlus preparing these Persona 25th anni announcements pic.twitter.com/hAjVMsKVEV — Edium 🎋 (@Ediuhm) September 20, 2021

The salt only continued to pile up.

The bar was in hell and they still couldnt reach it https://t.co/d9vLymFCrC — Makoto Niijima's black lipstick provider (@SpaceHeadCafe) September 20, 2021

This months stuff for the Persona 25th Anniversary is… nothing.



Literally recap stuff about anime airing and merch. pic.twitter.com/dcWcyJlpxi — Faz (@ScrambledFaz) September 20, 2021

Or to put it another way:

With fans so disappointed, we can only hope that Atlus delivers some actually exciting Persona news soon.