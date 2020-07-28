A Beloved FPS Game Is Now Free To Download For PlayStation Plus Members

August may still be a few days away, but Sony, eager as always, has already started rolling out next month’s free games for all PlayStation Plus subscribers. As announced yesterday, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Remastered is the first of two titles being given away to close out the summer months and is available now, with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout, a brand new party game that supports up to 60-player online mayhem, being the second title on offer. Look for it to drop on August 4th.

But back to Call of Duty, and released earlier this year, Activision’s remaster, unlike the spit and polish afforded to its predecessor, encompasses only the military shooter’s fondly-remembered campaign, with the publisher, unsurprisingly, preferring to focus the attention of fans of the franchise’s popular multiplayer into last year’s Modern Warfare reboot and the now-standalone battle royale spinoff that is Warzone.

Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered (yes, it’s a mouthful) is free with PS Plus throughout the month of August which, assuming Activision doesn’t break with tradition, should lead nicely into this year’s instalment. We’ve yet to receive official confirmation of the name, of course, though if rumors flying around online as of late are any indication, it’s looking more and more likely that Treyarch’s Black Ops will be getting its own soft reboot of sorts, and will once again take place during the Cold War. See here for everything we know on that front.

As for folks who perhaps haven’t renewed their PlayStation Plus subscriptions for some time, another popular free multiplayer weekend is due to take place soon, meaning you’ll be able to game online to your heart’s content without spending a dime. Oh, and before we forget, there’s still time for you to grab a free theme for your PS4 dashboard that was released to celebrate the service’s 10th anniversary. Head over here for all the details.