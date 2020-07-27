Sony Announces Free PlayStation Plus Games For August

Following May’s poorly-received PlayStation Plus offerings, Sony has really seemed eager to make up for it with tons of excellent games to download each month since. June knocked it out of the park by giving away Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront II, and then July marked the 10th anniversary of the service and included 3 great games: NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition and a special addition of interactive experience Erica for celebration purposes. It seems only fitting that August would continue the trend, then, and it’s doing exactly that.

Sony has now announced that next month’s PS Plus games will include the recently-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered and the multiplayer party title Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered is exactly what it sounds like – a fully remastered version of the popular sequel that doesn’t include any multiplayer component. It was a bummer for many gamers upon release, as Modern Warfare 2 was widely considered the pinnacle of Call of Duty multiplayer, but the campaign still stands the test of time and is well worth a download nonetheless.

Meanwhile, Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout is a chaotic party title that allows for up to 60 players online to engage in a battle royale fight unlike anything else currently available. This is no serious experience like Apex Legends, but it’s a hell of a fun time.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Campaign Remastered will be available starting tomorrow, while Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout will release on August 4th. Until then, you still have about a week left to grab NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20th Anniversary Edition and Erica. So, if you haven’t gotten those free PlayStation Plus games yet, now’s the time to pick them up.