3 Free PlayStation 4 Games Now Available For PS Plus Members

Last month, PlayStation Plus members were able to download free copies of the third person shooter Star Wars Battlefront II as well as the first person shooter Call of Duty: WWII.

Both games, one set in a galaxy far, far away and the other taking place during Europe’s bloodiest war, have now been replaced by new offers valid throughout the month of July. These include NBA 2K20, Rise of the Tomb Raider and Erica. As with last month’s entries, the games will remain on your PlayStation forever after you download them, even after the offer expires.

NBA 2K20 is a basketball simulation title that came out in August 2019. Published by 2K Games, it’s essentially the FIFA equivalent of basketball, and allows players to hone their skills alone or test them against bots as well as other real-life opponents.

Rise of the Tomb Raider, meanwhile, is a reboot of the classic third person action adventure franchise that rose to prominence in the previous century. The game, which was produced by Crystal Dynamics and first released in 2015, allows players to step into the shoes of Lara Croft.

Essentially the female version of Indiana Jones, Lara is a treasure-seeking archaeologist whose expeditions usually see her face off against secretive bands of criminals, covert government agencies, and – on one occasion – even a T-Rex. For this reboot, however, Crystal Dynamics chose to tell an origin story. The Lara of this game, in other words, is not a fearless and seasoned adventurer, but a shy, timid and experienced scholar who’s only beginning to discover her own limits.

Last but not least, Erica is an interactive thriller adventure that sees players involve themselves in a gripping murder mystery. Produced by Sony Interactive Entertainment in 2019, it features a killer story.

